Downtown Olympia brew pub to close, plus city set to hear ‘whiskey library’ proposal

By Rolf Boone Olympian (Olympia, Wash.)

Fish Tale Brew Pub, which occupied a familiar spot on Jefferson Street near Legion Way in downtown Olympia for years, will close, the business announced via social media.

“Our current lease expires at the end of June, and unfortunately, we were not able to come to agreement with our landlords after much back-and-forth on a lease renewal,” the owners wrote in an Instagram post. “Although this is not the outcome we had hoped for, it is the reality we must face. Our last day of operation will be Sunday, June 25th.”

Business owner Josh Carrigan and the landlords, who have ties to a limited liability company called Solberg Brothers, could not be reached.

In late 2019, Carrigan and his wife, Kate Craig, acquired Fish Brewing Co., including the Fish Tale Brew Pub, out of a bankruptcy-like process known as receivership. Later, they decided to vacate the brewing space across from the pub and relocate it, although it’s not clear if that happened.

In their post, the owners thanked the staff and the community.

“These have been opportunities to adapt and evolve to grow, and we are so proud of our staff and management and how they have risen to the occasion to meet the challenges of our times over and over again. We are so lucky to have a great team.

“To our community: We want to thank all of you that have supported us over the last 3.5 years, and prior to us, for the last 40 years as this year marks the 40th anniversary for Fish. We are so grateful for how you embraced us through COVID-19 and after, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this place and the history with it.”

Other business happenings

Downtown Olympia is home to a Carnegie library building on Franklin Street, and now there’s a proposal before the city’s site plan review committee to turn it into a Carnegie Whiskey Library.

The site plan review committee hears early-stage development proposals, providing feedback on what will be expected of the project should it move forward.

“The project proposes transforming the use of the historic building into a whiskey library for the public to enjoy,” the narrative reads. “The project will consist of two stories of whiskey lounges and bars distributed around the building.

“The lower level will include accessible entries, a conference room, and lounge areas reserved for members only. The upper floor, with its significant high ceilings, will be open to all. The scope of work includes restoration work of the original wainscoting, flooring, and other interior details to be preserved. New additions to the 1914 building include interior finishes such as paint, wallpaper and furniture, both built-in and loose.

“A contemporary addition on the upper level will include an outdoor terrace, elevator, accessible restrooms, and exterior egress stair. The upper level additions will contrast with the old and are proposed on the north side of the building, above the addition that was built in 1950.”

There is a prominent name associated with the proposal. Thomas Architecture Studios, which has designed a number of downtown Olympia apartment buildings, is attached to the project. The committee meets at 9 a.m. May 31.

Bicycle business Deschutes River Cyclery, which used to occupy a street-level corner of the Cunningham Building (Fourth Avenue and Adams Street) in downtown Olympia, has moved, but not far. The business can now be found at 408 Fourth Ave. E.

And, as a result, it appears that Koko’s Valentina restaurant and tequila bar, which got its start in a space next to the bike business, has expanded into the former bike space.

Pints Dog House, which operates out of a Lacey apartment building called the Hub, has opened, according to its social media presence. The business is at 4444 Sixth Avenue SE.

They serve several kinds of hot dogs, according to the menu. For example, the Edgar Dog, which is a beef dog with nacho cheese sauce, black olives, salsa verde, chopped onion and green onion. There’s also the Griffey Dog, a beef dog with bacon, mustard, neon relish and onions.

Three Magnets Brewing Co. is opening a beer garden and food court, featuring the food truck Akashic, according to its newsletter.

The new space, which is opening in early June, is billed as dog friendly and family friendly.

They also plan to have live music and games, starting with the bean-bag tossing game known as cornhole and later tether ball, according to the newsletter.