Madras Mountain Views Bikeway is a 29-mile loop through central Oregon with stunning scenery

By Vickie Connor oregonlive.com

Madras Mountain Views Scenic Bikeway is one of Oregon’s 17 designated bike routes. This central Oregon bikeway takes cyclists through a swift route with views of numerous mountain peaks, expansive agricultural land and viewpoints in Cove Palisades State Park. Here are tips for completing the bikeway:

Where is the ride?

The ride starts and ends in the central Oregon town of Madras, which is roughly one hour north of Bend. You’ll head south and ride through Culver as well.

How long is the ride?

This is a 29-mile loop. On average and depending on the rider, it takes about two and a half hours to complete.

How difficult is it?

This ride is rated as moderate. You’ll gain about 1,200 feet in elevation. While most of the ride is flat or has rolling hills, be prepared to power through a big hill toward the end of the ride. While the ride takes place on back country roads, cyclists will encounter roads with vehicle traffic.

What peaks can you see?

Mount Jefferson is the closest and clearest peak, and you’ll also get great views of Three Sisters, Mount Hood, Broken Top and Three-Fingered Jack.

What should I bring?

This ride is entirely on paved roads, so a road bike or gravel bike are great options for completing this ride. Wear a helmet. Sunglasses are nice to have as well. Bring lots of water, sunscreen, snacks and maybe even a lunch to enjoy along the way. Bring an extra tube in case you get a flat tire, along with any other gear you need for a long ride.

What else can I do in the area?

Smith Rock State Park is a 30-minute drive from downtown Madras. Make a trifecta trip by adding on hiking and climbing by heading to the park. But don’t forget to get your rest, too.

