Sports >  High school sports

Preps state roundup: Mt. Spokane softball stays alive in third-place bracket; Pullman tennis singles advance to semifinals

May 26, 2023 Updated Fri., May 26, 2023 at 10:48 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school state softball, boys soccer and tennis tournament action.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 7, Kennewick 6: Willow Almquist went 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs and the seventh-seeded Wildcats (23-3) beat the 12th-seeded Lions (16-10) in their third game of the day in a 3A loser-out at Regional Sports Complex in Lacey, Washington.

Addy Jay struck out eight over 51/3 innings of relief to earn the win for Mt. Spokane, which plays 16th-seeded Juanita in a loser-out on Saturday at 10 a.m.

In a quarterfinal, Evy Massena went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and second-seeded Snohomish (22-3) beat Mt. Spokane. Almquist hit a three-run homer for the Wildcats.

In their first game of the day, the Wildcats held off Mountlake Terrace 13-12 in a second-round matchup. Almquist hit a three-run home run in a five-run sixth-inning rally. The teams combined for eight home runs.

Deer Park 21, Lynden Christian 6: Brooklyn Dryden went 3 for 5 with a home run, two triples, four runs and four RBIs and the sixth-seeded Stags (18-5) beat the 10th-seeded Lyncs (16-13) in a 1A loser-out at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Paige Hamilton struck out eight in five innings and drove in four run for Deer Park, which plays in a loser-out Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The Stags dropped their quarterfinal against Hoquiam 7-4. Ella Folkers went 2 for 4 with a homer, triple and five RBIs for the third-seeded Grizzlies (17-4). Hannah Krantz went 2 for 3 with a homer for Deer Park.

Riverside 12, Cashmere 6: Bree Waldron went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the fifth-seeded Rams (17-4) beat the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (19-6) in a 1A loser-out. Riverside will play a loser-out Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

The Rams fell in a quarterfinal to Blaine 3-1 as Emersyn Bakker struck out 16 and went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Allison Lapano knocked in a run for Riverside

Ocosta 4, Northwest Christian 3: Jessie Gilbert struck out 19 in a one-hitter and went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and four RBIs and the fourth-seeded Wildcats (20-4) edged the fifth-seeded Crusaders (20-3) in a 2B quarterfinal at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Makenzie Ritchie hit a two-run double for NWC, which dropped into the third-place bracket against Colfax on Saturday.

In its opening round game, NWC blanked Cle Elum-Roslyn 11-0. Katie Coriell struck out four in a five-inning three-hitter and Kaitlyn Waters went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Adna 21, Colfax 11: Karlee Von Moos went 5 for 5 and hit for the cycle with two home runs and seven RBIs and the top-seeded Pirates (21-3) beat the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (19-5) in a 2B quarterfinal. Harper Booth went 3 for 3 with two runs for Colfax

Kirsten Akkeson delivered a walk-off single and Colfax edged Raymond-South Bend 11-10 in its opening-round game. Akkeson finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the win.

Inchelium 14, Sunnyside Christian 3: The second-seeded Hornets (21-3) advanced to the State 1B title game, downing the third-seeded Knights (18-9)at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. Inchelium beat Quilcene 11-1 in an opening-round game.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 11, Darrington 8: Shania Beal went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs and the fifth-seeded Warriors (18-9) beat the eighth-seeded Loggers (9-8) in a 1B loser-out. ACH faces third-seeded Sunnyside Christian on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the third-place game.

DeSales knocked off ACH in an opening-round game. Abigail Guest went 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs for the fourth-seeded Irish (16-10).

Boys soccer

North Kitsap 2, Pullman 0: Logan Anderson scored an insurance goal in the 52nd minute and the second-seeded Vikings (19-1-1) beat the sixth-seeded Greyhounds (18-2) in a State 2A semifinal at Renton Memorial Stadium. Pullman plays Sehome in the third-place game Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Girls tennis

4A: Gonzaga Prep’s Juliet McFarland beat Elise Bickford of Eastmont 2-0 to advance in the fifth-place bracket. In doubles, G-Prep’s Carly Walton/Kate Palelek advanced to the fifth-place match on Saturday against Chiawana’s Gracie Bolson/Angelina Reisch.

3A: Mead’s Elise Jones was eliminated by Arianna Gallussi 2-0 in the fifth-place bracket. University’s Kailee Alteneder/Rebecca Coe were eliminated by Capital’s Athena Moore/Sienna Moore.

2A: Sophomore Rhoda Wang won a pair of straight-set matches in her state title defense to advance to a semifinal against Kendall Hastings of Sequim on Saturday. Teammate Gwyn Heim fell in a first-round match but bounced back to beat Squalicum’s Bernadine Salvatierra 2-0 to advance in the fifth-place bracket.

Pullman’s Kei Bromley/Carlotta Wolf beat Fife’s Kaylee Mithun/Isabella Kang to stay alive in the fifth-place bracket.

Boys tennis

4A: Lewis and Clark’s Tate Thacker advanced to a semifinal on Saturday against Bellarmine Prep’s Vasanth Ramachandran. Thacker had straight-set wins over Olympia’s David Jung and Tim Tao of Newport (Bellevue) 2-0.

3A: Mead’s Bryce Lind/Charlie Ring were eliminated in the fifth-place bracket by Gig Harbor’s Rylan Coovert/Hugh Vicente in straight sets.

2A: Pullman’s Vijay Lin advanced to a semifinal against Zach Chai of Sehome on Saturday with straight set wins over Jacob Kuhn (Bellingham) and Rafael Polito (Sammamish).

Pullman’s Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson beat North Kitsap’s Spencer Gillespie/Justin Gallant to advance in the fifth-place bracket, while the Greyhounds’ Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park fell in the fifth-place bracket.

Track and field

At Eisenhower HS in Yakima.

1A boys: Riverside’s Ryan Clayden finished seventh in javelin at 157 feet, 7 inches. Freeman’s Jackson Grover placed second in discus at 145-11 and Newport’s Ronan Sherman was seventh at 141-7. Freeman’s Kanoa Rogan was seventh in long jump at 19-9.

1A girls: Colville’s Kaelyn Malone was second in long jump at 17-51/4. Chiche Okemgbo of Medical Lake was third in shot put at 40-71/2. Riverside’s Divine Maple placed fourth in pole vault at 9-6.

2B boys: Reardan’s Richard Alsept placed second in high jump at 6-2 and Asotin’s Kamea Kauhi was sixth (5-10).

Ben Sudlow of St. George’s took sixth in long jump at 19-101/2 and teammate Robby Witmer was eighth (19-1/2).

2B girls: Colfax’s Paige Claasen placed fifth in pole vault at 9-0. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague’s Zoe Galbreath was sixth (8-6) and Northwest Christian’s Hannah Davis was eighth (8-0).

Davenport’s Jensyn Jacobsen placed sixth in javelin at 108-10, Justin Flett of Reardan was seventh (106-0) and Liberty’s Ellie Denny took eighth (101-10).

St. George’s Margreit Galow was second in long jump at 16-83/4 and teammate Kaylee Clark took fifth (16-4).

Myra Miller (LRS) took fifth in the discus at 108-7 and Davenport’s Lena Waters finished sixth at 108-2.

1B boys: Springdale’s Tomeko Cates won triple jump at 44-91/2. Teammate Donovan Fuentes was second (40-71/2) and Columbia-Hunters Mateo Morado was eighth (38-41/2).

Oakesdale’s Shawn Bober took seventh in discus at 109-2. Jackson Perry of Oakesdale was fifth in javelin at 147-5, Michael Egland of Selkirk was seventh (142-9) and Logan Brown of Oakesdale took eighth (136-9).

1B girls: St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse’s Chloe Waddell placed second in shot put at 36-11/2. Ava Hemphill of Garfield-Palouse was second at 35-43/4.

Lily Starkel of Odessa won high jump at 5-2, Samantha Pfaff of Garfield-Palouse was second (5-2), Tamia Cates of Springdale and Karsen Brashears of Wilbur-Creston tied for fifth (4-10), and Emery Molina (SJEL) seventh at 4-8.

Thursday1AStephanie Chadduck of Freeman won the girls high jump at 5 feet-3 inches, edging out Colville’s Jordyn True (5-2). Kayla Ramsey of Medical Lake was fourth in the girls 1,600 at 5:12.46, while Lakeside’s Sadie Meyring was fifth at 5:16.07.

Medical Lake’s Reid Headrick placed third in the boys 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 17.97 seconds. Freeman’s Ryan Delcour (14-03) and Kanoa Rogan (13-06) finished third and fourth in the boys pole vault.

2BBemjamin Morales of St. George’s won the boys 1,600, edging Chewelah’s Cole Foster at 4:24.39. Northwest Christian’s Colby Shamblin won the boys javelin with a throw of 166 feet, 3 inches. Ben Sudlow of St. George’s placed third in the boys triple jump at 41-11.5.

Josie McLaughlin led a St. George’s sweep of first, second and third in the girls 1,600 with a time of 5:19.34. Bella Buckner (5:22.68) took second and Regan Thomas (5:24.31) was third. Asotin’s Haylee Appleford won the girls shot put at 38-02.50. Hannah Appleford was third (36-02).

1BKieran Snekvik of Garfield-Palouse won the boys 1,600 at 4:38.88, edging out brother Brendan Snekvik (4:39.90) to finish 1-2.

Tamia Cates of Springdale won the girls long jump at 16-08.25. Ashleigh Hightree of Gar-Pal was second in the girls 1,600 at 5:36.17.

