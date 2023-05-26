Storm lose second game, but it’s much closer against Wings

Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Storm are still looking for their first win this season, but they showed signs of progress during Friday night’s 95-91 loss to the Dallas Wings.

To be certain, the Storm could hardly play any worse than its 41-point defeat in week’s opener.

That game was essentially over at halftime and this time, the Storm trimmed a 17-point deficit to two in the final minute before the Wings pulled away for good.

After tallying just 64 points and shooting 32.1% from the field in the opener, the Storm seemingly fixed a wonky offense that connected on 42.1% of its shots, including 9 of 25 on three-pointers.

Once again, Jewell Loyd led the way for Storm and scored a game-high tying 30 points on 10-for-25 shooting.

Kia Nurse, who was scoreless in her Storm debut, connected on five of seven 3-poitners for 20 points and Ezi Magbegor added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Nurse drained a three-pointer with 108 left that pulled the Storm within 93-91 with 1:05 left. On the ensuing possession, Loyd drew an offensive foul on Natasha Howard that gave Seattle the ball.

However, Sami Whitcomb missed a hurried jumper and after retrieving the offensive rebound Seattle didn’t get off a shot while Loyd was out of the game.

At the other end, Satou Sabally collected an offensive rebound for a putback with 4.8 seconds left that sealed the win for Dallas (2-0).

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 26 points, Crystal Dangerfield had 17 and Sabally had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Wings.

Natasha Howard added 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four blocks for Dallas and Jasmine Dickey had 10 points.

Against a short-handed Dallas team missing Teaira McCowan, Diamond DeShields and Lou Lopez Senechal due to knee injuries, the Storm came out firing as all five starters scored and Seattle led 11-2 and 14-6 early in the first quarter.

However, in similar fashion to their last outing, that’s when the Storm lost control of the game while Dallas finished the period with a 24-7 run that included 17 straight points to go ahead 30-21.

The Wings maintained control in the second quarter while outscoring the Storm 22-20 for a 52-41 halftime lead.

Seattle trailed 75-64 at the start of the fourth quarter and outscored Dallas 27-20 in the period.