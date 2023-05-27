100 years ago in Spokane: A war was being waged on sugar, but not because of health concerns

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A “sugar war” was being waged on the streets of Spokane.

Posters were being tacked up all over town with the words, “Use Less Sugar.”

It was all part of a public backlash against high sugar prices. The Spokane public health inspectors were entering the fray with these posters.

The poster read: “The housewives control the demand for sugar. Cut down the demand, cut it deep, and you control the price. When the sugar gamblers see that you mean business, they will sell sugar cheaper to the grocer, and then the grocer can sell sugar cheaper to you.”

The posters also had a cartoon of a “sugar profiteer” shaking hands with a consumer back in February, with a gun concealed behind his back. At the time, sugar was seven cents a pound. The next cartoon showed the sugar baron in April, when the price had gone to 11 or 12 cents, with the gun pointed at the consumer.

“Every available man” in the health inspector’s office was fanning out through the city, nailing up these posters.

From the newspaper beat: The Spokesman-Review was bragging that it was launching a special train service to Moscow, Idaho, called “The Spokesman-Review Saturday Night Spokane Moscow Special.”

The main purpose of this train? To carry the Sunday Spokesman-Review to subscribers in Moscow and outlying areas overnight. For the first time, about 4,000 Idaho readers would have the “complete” Sunday edition in time for breakfast.

The train service was underwritten by the SR, but it would also carry passengers to and from Spokane at special weekend rates.