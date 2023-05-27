Lawmaker says Paxton threatened House members with political retribution at impeachment

By Philip Jankowski Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened members of the Texas House with political retribution if they supported his impeachment, a lawmaker said during Saturday’s hearing.

While laying out the case against Paxton, Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, revealed that Paxton had contacted House members in the days leading up to the impeachment hearing. Geren is one of five House members on the General Investigating Committee that has alleged Paxton abused his office and broke the law.

“I would like to point out that several members of this House, while on the floor of this House doing the state’s business, received telephone calls from general Paxton personally, threatening them with political consequences in our next election,” Geren said.

The House is taking up 20 articles of impeachment a House investigative committee filed against the three-term attorney general.

Only two officials have been impeached and removed from office throughout Texas history, and the most recent was nearly 50 years ago.

Geren’s remarks revealed that Paxton has been working inside the Capitol to shore up support.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing and called the hearing politically motivated.

Paxton has also taken to cable TV and social media. As Geren made his remarks, Paxton tweeted out messages of support from conservative personalities. He also took to cable TV Friday night and called on supporters to pack the House’s gallery.