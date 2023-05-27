Rain washes out NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Coke 600

By Alex Zietlow Charlotte Observer

CONCORD, N.C. – William Byron will start on the pole for the state of North Carolina’s biggest race.

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying was canceled on Saturday after rain washed out all on-track activities. That means the starting lineup for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was subsequently set by the rule book – and the driver of the No. 24 car finds himself on the pole as a result.

Kevin Harvick will start second. Brad Keselowski will start third, with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounding out the front five.

This marks the second pole win for Byron, a Charlotte native, at his hometown racetrack. The 25-year-old driver leads the Cup Series in points wins on the season with three.

In lieu of a qualifying session, NASCAR weighs three competition-based metrics to set a starting lineup “by the rule book.” Those include 50% finish last race (25% owner, 25% driver); 35% owner points ranking and 15% fastest lap rank from previous race.

Alex Bowman, who hasn’t participated in the past four race weekends because he’s been recovering from a fractured vertebra, will return this weekend. He will start 31st.

NASCAR great and Legacy Motor Club owner Jimmie Johnson, who is running a limited Cup schedule in 2023, will also run in the Coca-Cola 600. He will start last (37th).

The green flag for the longest race in NASCAR is scheduled for just after 3 p.m. Sunday barring more inclement weather. Fans can watch it on Fox 28 and follow it on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).