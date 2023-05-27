State 1A/2B/1B track and field: St. George’s girls wins back-to-back 2B titles; Springdale’s Tomeko Cates three-time winner

May 27, 2023 Updated Sat., May 27, 2023 at 10:10 p.m.

From staff reports

Josie McLaughlin won the State 2B girls 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 22.11 seconds and was third in the 400 at 1:00.73 on the final day of the State 1A/2B/1B meet at Eisenhower HS in Yakima on Saturday, helping St. George’s win its second consecutive team championship.

St. George’s scored 118 points to top second-place Okanogan by 6.67 points. Davenport was fourth with 33.33 points.

McLaughlin won the 1,600 on Thursday at 5:19.34, ahead of teammates Bella Buckner (5:22.68) and Regan Thomas (5:24.31). Thomas took third in the 3,200 in 12:09.16.

Buckner won the girls 3,200 in 11:52.29, and Kaylee Clark placed second in triple jump at 34 feet, 7¼ inches.

Also for St. George’s, Margreit Galow was fourth in three events – the 100 in 13.19, 200 in 26.92 and 300 hurdles in 48.82; Berkley Hestdalen was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 49.17; and Kala Reeves was sixth in the 800 in 2:30.64.

The Dragons’ 4x400 relay team of Reeves, Buckner, Thomas and McLaughlin won the event for the seventh consecutive season in 4:12.73. St. George’s was fourth in the 4x100 relay in 52.79 and eighth in the 4x200 in 1:55.98.

Shawn Jones of St. George’s won the boys 800 in 1:57.60 and the 400 in 50.15 as the Dragons completed a team title sweep with 52 points, topping second-place Chewelah by four points.

Chewelah’s Ty Crockett won the boys 3,200 in 9:41.47.

Davenport’s Glenna Soliday won the girls 100 hurdles in 16.38 and the 300 hurdles in 45.55.

1B

Tomeko Cates led Springdale’s boys team to a first-place tie with Evergreen Lutheran at 56 points.

Cates set the state 1B record in the high jump at 6-9, eclipsing the 6-7 set by Macen McLean of Mansfield in 2013. Cates also won the boys 200 in 22.83 and the long jump at 22-1.

Springdale’s Tamia Cates won the girls triple jump at 35-4 and finished fifth in the javelin at 113-6.

Garfield-Palouse’s Brendan and Kieran Snekvik placed 1-2 in the boys 3,200 in 10:13.70 and 10:18.04, respectively. Kieran was fifth in the 800 in 2:05.91 and Brendan was sixth in 2:05.93.

The Vikings finished fourth as a team.

Garfield-Palouse’s Kennedy Cook won the girls 200 in 25.47 and the 400 in 57.30, leading the Vikings to a team title with 98 points, 33 more than second-place Pope John Paul II.

Gar-Pal’s Lola Edwards won the girls 3,200 in 12:36.13, edging teammate Ashliegh Hightree (12:38.16).

Odessa’s Hayden Schuh won the girls 100 hurdles in 16.33 and the 300 hurdles in 45.91. Her Tigers won the girls 4x100 relay in 51.20. Odessa placed fourth as a team with 62 points.

1A

Deer Park girls were state champions in the girls 4x200 relay in 1:45.08, edging second-place Lakeside (1:45.75).

The Stags won the 4x100 in 49.70 over Lakeside (50.22), but the Eagles took home the top spot in the 4x400 in 4:03.98. Deer Park was in fourth at 4:11.55.

Lakeside girls finished second as a team, five points behind champion King’s. Deer Park was fourth with 42 points.

Area placers

1A boys: Reid Headrick (Medical Lake) placed second in the 3,200 in 9:15.87.

Ronan Sherman (Newport) was fourth in the triple jump at 41-2 and third in the high jump at 6-0. Hayden Fatheree (Freeman) took sixth in the triple jump at 40-2. Ian Stapf (Deer Park) was sixth in the high jump at 5-10.

Jackson Grover (Freeman) placed second in shot put at 54-4.

Tre Schimmels (Lakeside) placed seventh in the 110 hurdles in 15.98 and sixth in the 300 hurdles in 41.83.

Shaun Wilson (Riverside) was sixth in the 100 in 11.36.

Deer Park placed fifth in the 4x100 relay in 44.60, Lakeside was sixth in 44.62 and Freeman took eighth in 45.59.

Lakeside placed fifth in the 4x400 in 3:30.03 and Freeman took seventh in 3:33.72.

1A girls: Chiche Okemgbo (Medical Lake) finished seventh in javelin at 109-0.

Jordyn True (Colville) placed fifth in the triple jump at 34-8¾ and Okemgbo was seventh at 34-3¼.

Tea Simonson and Sadie Meyring of Lakeside placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 800 in 2:17.94 and 2:19.23.

True took second in the 100 hurdles in 15.80 and Ellie Levy (Deer Park) was fifth in 16.66. Levy was third in the 300 hurdles in 46.37.

Kayla Ramsey (Medical Lake) took third in the 3,200 in 11:17.50 and Lily Jones (Freeman) was fifth in 11:34.07.

Ines Calleja-Villegas (Lakeside) was second in the 400 in 58.66 and Lauren Bonner (Deer Park) finished eighth in 1:02.29.

Ella Carnahan (Deer Park) placed third in the 200 in 26.13.

2B boys: Gabe Branstetter (Reardan) placed fourth in the 800 in 2:01.07.

Jakari Singleton (Reardan) took sixth in the 110 hurdles in 16.99 and Brenick Soliday (Davenport) was seventh in 17.02.

Evan Gunning (Davenport) placed third in the 300 hurdles in 40.34, Eli Larson (Chewelah) was seventh in 42.96 and Soliday finished eighth in 44.86.

Zachary Cooper (Colfax) placed second in the pole vault at 13-9 and Soliday finished sixth at 11-6.

Cody Gilroy (Chewelah) finished third in the 100 in 11.32 and Hayden Melcher (Lind-Ritzville/Sprague) was fourth in 11.36.

Lucas Paul (Liberty) was second in the 400 in 50.73. Teammate Jack Johnson was fourth in 51.28 and Ryan Pomrankey (Kettle Falls) placed sixth in 52.78.

Hayden Melcher (Lind-Ritzville/Sprague) placed third in the 200 in 22.75 and Cody Gilroy (Chewelah) was fourth in 22.91.

Jason Schillinger (Davenport) took fifth in the discus at 137-4 and Drew VanTine (Colfax) was sixth at 136-8.

Cole Foster (Chewelah) was third in the 3,200 in 9:46.94. Benjamin Morales (St. George’s) was fifth in 9:54.57 and Titus Tapia (Chewelah) was eighth in 10:10.10.

Davenport placed seventh in the 4x100 in 46.17. St. George’s was second in the 4x400 in 3:31.22 with Liberty in fourth in 3:33.05 and Davenport sixth in 3:35.86.

2B girls: Naomi Rainwater (Davenport) finished sixth in high jump at 5-0 and teammate Ashlynne Allinger was eighth at 4-8.

Anna Hume and Karyss Pfeffer (Kettle Falls) were third and fourth, respectively, in the triple jump at 34-0 and 33-11½.

Allie Robertson (Northwest Christian) took fourth in the 800 in 2:27.28.

Ashlynne Allinger (Davenport) placed fifth in the 100 hurdles in 17.67.

Makayla Thomason (Chewelah) finished second in the 100 in 12.91 and third in the 200 in 26.30.

Angelina Widman (Liberty) was sixth in the 3,200 in 12:54.30.

Colfax was third in the 4x200 relay in 1:52.57.

1B boys: Joseph Steinbach (Valley Christian) was third in shot put at 43-6 and Riley Gehring (Tekoa Rosalia) was seventh at 40-2.

Jackson Perry (Oakesdale) was third in the high jump at 6-4, Riley Gehring (Tekoa-Rosalia) was tied for fourth at 5-10, Harrison Arnold (Valley Christian) placed sixth at 5-8 and Donovan Fuentes (Springdale) finished seventh at 5-8.

Pedro Molina (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse) placed second in long jump at 19-7½, Mateo Morado (Columbia-Hunters) was fourth at 19-3½, Fuentes was sixth at 19-2¼ and Michael Egland (Selkirk) took seventh at 18-11 .

Chase Lutton (Wilbur-Creston-Keller) was fourth in the 400 in 53.60. Fuentes placed sixth in 54.01 and Brice Place (Tekoa-Rosalia) was eighth in 55.14.

Joel Krabbenhoft (Selkirk) was third in the 100 in 11.62 and Morado was fifth in 11.89.

Colin Hughes (Wellpinit) took third in the 800 in 2:01.64, fourth in 110 hurdles in 16.64 and third in the 300 hurdles in 42.35.

Mason Wright (Odessa) was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 42.43 and Rory Maloney (St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse) was fifth in 42.85.

Wellpinit was seventh in the 4x400 relay in 3:47.93.

1B girls: Ava Hemphill (Garfield-Palouse) was fourth in girls discus at 105-11 and Danea Norman (Wellpinit) placed sixth at 103-9.

Gianna Anderson (Oakesdale) took second in javelin at 118-4. Hayden Schuh (Odessa) was fourth at 115-3 and Karsen Brashears (Wilbur-Creston-Keller) placed seventh at 105-6.

Bradyn Henley (Oakesdale) was second in the triple jump at 33-7¾ and Kaylee Wodtka (ACH) was third at 33-4¼.

Jessie Reed (Oakesdale) placed third in the 100 in 13.38 and fifth in the 200 in 27.10. Wodtka was fifth in the 100 in 13.79 and eighth in the 200 in 28.11. Reegan Carstensen (Odessa) was eighth in the 100 in 13.90.

Carstensen was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.86. Chloe Jensen (ACH) placed seventh in the 300 hurdles in 52.52.

Ashleigh Hightree (Gar-Pal) was third in girls 800 in 2:30.45. Lucy Hockett (Oakesdale) finished fifth in 2:33.57 and Courage Hightree (Gar-Pal) took sixth in 2:33.65 and was sixth in the 3,200 in 12:57.96.

Grace Perry and Marilla Hockett (Oakesdale) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 400 in 1:04.81 and 104.84.

Oakesdale was fifth in the 4x100 relay in 53.05. Gar-Pal was second in the 4x400 in 4:17.55 and Valley Christian was seventh in 4:30.66.

Gar-Pal was second in 4x200 relay in 1:51.48 and Oakesdale was fifth in 1:53.57.