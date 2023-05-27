State boys soccer: Pullman falls to Sehome in 2A third-place game on stoppage goal

May 27, 2023 Updated Sat., May 27, 2023 at 7:56 p.m.

From staff reports

RENTON, Wash. – Gilberto Andrews scored in stoppage time to lift fourth-seeded Sehome over sixth-seeded Pullman in the State 2A third-place game at Renton Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Phillips Kirchhoff scored in the 80th minute to tie it up for the Greyhounds before Andrews knocked home the winner moments later.

Carlens Dollin and Evan French gave the Greyhounds a 2-0 lead with first-half goals, but the Mariners (15-5-2) scored three straight in the second half to take the late lead.

Aaron Oatley made three saves for Pullman.