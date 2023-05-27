State softball: Mt. Spokane finishes fourth in 3A; 1A third-place game featuring Deer Park suspended

Racquelle and Sara Justice both scored on the same error in the seventh inning and 11th-seeded Walla Walla (12-14) beat seventh-seeded Mt. Spokane 5-4 in the State 3A third-place game at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey on Saturday.

Mt. Spokane went 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the seventh. The Wildcats led 4-3 heading into the inning courtesy of a two-run single by Gracie Boe in the sixth.

Zoe Hardy and Sidney McCauley hit homers for WW and Willow Almquist went deep for Mt. Spokane.

The Blue Devils (12-14) beat the Wildcats (25-4) 4-2 in the District 8 title game on May 19.

Mt. Spokane reached the third-place game with an 18-13 win over fifth-seeded Roosevelt (22-8). Avery Erickson and Cassie Jay drove in four runs apiece and Jessica Waters homered.

In their first game of the day, Almquist went 3 for 5 with four runs and three RBIs and Wildcats eliminated 16th-seeded Juanita (21-10) 15-10. Erickson added three hits and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

1A

Deer Park vs Hoquiam (susp): The sixth-seeded Stags (19-5) led in the third-seeded Grizzlies (18-5) 8-3 in the fifth inning of the state third-place game at Columbia Playfields in Richland when play was suspended due to weather.

The game will be complete Sunday at 9 a.m.

Deer Park eliminated fourth-seeded Blaine (21-4) to reach the third-place game. Brooklyn Dryden hit two doubles with three RBIs and Hannah Krantz homered for the Stags.

Hoquiam 11, Riverside 7: Ella Folkers went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Grizzlies eliminated the fifth-seeded Rams (17-5) in a third-place bracket game. Bree Waldron went 2 for 4 with two runs for Riverside.

2B

Okanogan 10, Northwest Christian 1: Tsalee Mail struck out seven over five shutout innings of relief and the Bulldogs (22-3) eliminated the Crusaders (21-4) in a third-place bracket game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

In its first game, Katie Coriell tossed a complete-game three-hitter, Kaitlyn Waters went 2 for 3 with five RBIs and NWC (21-3) eliminated eighth-seeded Colfax (19-6) 9-0.

1B

Liberty Christian 12, Inchelium 2 (5): Lauren Reed went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs and the top-seeded Patriots (24-0) defeated the second-seeded Hornets (22-4) in five innings in the state championship game at Gateway Sports Complex.

Mossyrock 17, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12: Chesney Schultz went 5 for 6 with three doubles, a triple, six runs and five RBIs and the sixth-seeded Vikings (16-8) beat the fifth-seeded Warriors (19-10) in the state third-place game. Prairie Parrish went 5 for 5 with four RBIs for ACH.

In their first game, Shaina Beal went 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs and the fifth-seeded Warriors (19-9) eliminated third-seeded Sunnyside Christian (19-10) in five innings to advance.