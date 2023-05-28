100 years ago in Spokane: An S-R columnist took on men in shorts and women in golf

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Fashionable Spokane men were “taking to knickers almost as profusely as women are,” Spokesman-Review columnist Hannah Hinsdale reported.

“To go back to short breeches somehow rejuvenates a man, and knickers are being donned not only for golf and hiking, but as an informal office costume, especially if he owns a wonderful pair of camel’s hair hose.”

Hinsdale cautioned, however, that some men were just simply too skinny for knickers.

“Many a man, slender and romantic in ordinary clothes, becomes about as thrilling as a clothes pin in short trousers,” she said.

From the golf beat: Hinsdale also marveled at the craze for golf among women.

“Many a husband comes home to a delicatessen dinner because his wife had just time to stop and buy a little cottage cheese and baked beans en route from the links,” she wrote. “… The real lovers of golf, however, are the women who have office jobs and who motor out for a game before breakfast. The marvel of it is, that many of them have danced until 1 a.m. the night before and then a few hours later, at 6 a.m., are wiping the dew off a golf ball at the Downriver course.”

From the beauty queen beat: 5,000 people gathered at Natatorium Park to see Elizabeth Thomson of Lewiston crowned as “Princess Columbia.”

Thomson won first place in the Spokane Daily Chronicle’s “beauty and personality contest.” She was a graduate of the Lewiston Normal School (teacher’s college). She was also a talented artist.

She and 24 other finalists were lined up on the Natatorium stage and interviewed by judges. Thomson won a weeklong expense-paid trip to either Yellowstone National Park, Seattle-Vancouver-Victoria or Portland – her choice.