100 years ago in Spokane: Progress in prohibition fight against liquor in Eastern, WA

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Deputies raided two huge moonshine stills near Liberty Lake and confiscated 250 gallons of liquor and 1,200 gallons of mash.

A squad of 12 officers, acting on a tip, fanned out though the Mica Peak foothills around midnight, and spent several hours searching for the stills, cleverly concealed. They took George Klosson, already under indictment on federal charges, into custody at the site.

Then the squad returned to the city to get a search warrant for an accomplice, George Strandberg. They went to his Pleasant Prairie home, arrested him, and found 125 gallons of moonshine there.

These were the biggest stills ever discovered in Spokane County. After the raid, one of the still was still pumping out a gallon of moonshine every 15 minutes.

The raw ingredients had been hauled from Spokane, and the water was piped in from a nearby spring.

Also from the Prohibition beat: Two Ferry County men were on trial in federal court on charges of harboring a fugitive from justice.

They were accused of allowing Cline Ledgerwood, on the lam on liquor charges, to hide out in a remote cabin owned by one of the men.

Officers testified that they went to the cabin on a tip, and knocked on the door. The two occupants denied having anyone else in the cabin. But one of the officers discovered a hidden stairway, “covered by a curtain of wallpaper.” When the officer ascended the stairs, he heard someone crash through a window.

It was Ledgerwood, who then ran toward the woods. Another officer, stationed outside, fired at Ledgerwood, who then surrendered. The two other occupants of the cabin were also arrested

At the trial, the owner of the cabin claimed that he didn’t know the man was Ledgerwood. He knew him only as “Bob Morse.” The trial continued.