Bicyclist hit, killed by semitruck in north Spokane County

A bicyclist died when he was hit by a semitruck at the intersection of North Wood Road and West Four Mound Road Saturday morning.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a dead bicyclist just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

When Deputies and first responders arrived they confirmed a man had died after being hit by a semitruck. The driver remained on scene.

The semitruck and bicyclist were both traveling south on North Wood Road approaching West Four Mound Road when the truck driver moved over into the oncoming lane to pass the bicyclist, according to initial information from deputies.

The biker signaled a left turn on to Four Mound Road and began the turn. The truck driver braked but couldn’t stop in time to avoid the bicyclist.

Deputies said impairment does not seem to be a factor in the crash. Potential charges against the driver will be determined following the completion of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.