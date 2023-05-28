Motley Fool: Human capital management

Paycom Software (Nasdaq: PAYC) specializes in human capital management, or HCM, software, which handles functions such as payroll, recruiting, scheduling, training and benefits administration. Its advantage is that it allows businesses to manage the full employee lifecycle from a single platform, freeing them from having to rely on multiple vendors.

HCM software may not be cutting-edge technology, but Paycom has differentiated itself through product innovation. For example, in 2021 it launched the industry’s first self-service payroll software, which automates payroll by requiring employees to review and approve their pay prior to processing. That reduces the time administrators spend correcting payroll errors.

Paycom delivered stellar financial results in its first quarter of 2023; revenue jumped 28% to $452 million, and net income rose 30%. The company has consistently delivered solid financial results. Revenue has increased by 24% annually over roughly the last five years. CEO Chad Richison has stated that Paycom has captured just 5% of its current total addressable market, or TAM, and is now expanding internationally.

Paycom would likely struggle during a recession if employment levels fall. But that would be a temporary problem. The stock is attractively priced at recent levels, and looks promising as a long-term investment. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Paycom Software.)

Ask the Fool

Q. What’s “common stock”? – B.B., South Bend, Indiana

A. If you’ve ever bought stock in a company through your brokerage, you’ve probably bought common stock. A share of common stock in a company represents a share of actual ownership in it, entitling you to benefit when the company does well (via stock price appreciation and/or dividends) or suffer a loss when it does poorly. Common stock usually gives its holders the right to vote, too, on matters such as company policies and in elections for board directors. (Some companies have multiple classes of stock, including one with voting rights and another without.)

Q. What’s a reverse takeover? – T.N., Dalton, Georgia

A. A “reverse takeover” (or “reverse merger”) is a maneuver allowing a company to “go public” without having an initial public offering, known as an IPO, in a way that can be faster and less costly.

In a reverse takeover, a privately held company buys a controlling stake in a company that’s already publicly listed on the stock market; in the process, the purchasing company becomes a listed company itself. (Some foreign companies have used reverse takeovers in order to be traded on U.S. markets.)

As an example, the Dell computer company had been public for many years before being taken private in 2013. In 2018, it executed a reverse takeover of VMware and returned to the public market that way. Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, is also a product of a reverse takeover. Back in the 1960s, Buffett merged his growing insurance business into a small, publicly traded textile company called Berkshire Hathaway – and kept that name. (Many reverse takeovers involve name changes.)

My dumbest investment

My worst and most regrettable investment? Well, it was around 1979 or 1980, and I was a young teenager. My grandmother gave me $1,000 and my dad suggested investing it in gold. He bought gold for me, at a near-peak price, after which gold kept falling.

My first lesson in commodities was a harsh one, but it taught me well.

I also learned that just like any human, my dad wasn’t always right. Looking back, he was more of a stock trader (gambler?) than an investor. Thanks to The Motley Fool, I know the difference. – C.G., Texas

The Fool responds: Gold cost $500-something per ounce back then, only to fall to an average price of $400 in 1981 and down near $300 by the end of 1984.

It was recently trading for around $2,000 per ounce. That might look like you should have hung on, but if you quadruple your money in an investment over around 44 years, that’s an average annual gain of only 3.2%.

Gold has many fans among investors, but detractors have good points.

There have been periods in which gold has rewarded investors well, but over the long haul, gold has significantly underperformed alternatives such as stocks and bonds. Anyone who wants gold in their portfolio might want to limit it to a relatively modest portion.