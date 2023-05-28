Pedestrian dies after downtown collision Friday
May 28, 2023 Updated Sun., May 28, 2023 at 8:57 p.m.
One person was killed downtown Spokane Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle, Spokane Police confirmed.
The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died early Saturday morning, said Lt. Terry Preuninger, a police department spokesperson.
Additional details about the collision were unavailable on Sunday.
KHQ reported that the collision took place near Second Avenue and Division Street on Friday night.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.