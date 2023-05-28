The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pedestrian dies after downtown collision Friday

May 28, 2023 Updated Sun., May 28, 2023 at 8:57 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

One person was killed downtown Spokane Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle, Spokane Police confirmed.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, died early Saturday morning, said Lt. Terry Preuninger, a police department spokesperson.

Additional details about the collision were unavailable on Sunday.

KHQ reported that the collision took place near Second Avenue and Division Street on Friday night.

