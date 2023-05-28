The Dirt: North 40 Outfitters remodeling Spokane Valley store

The owners of North 40 Outfitters recently announced that they are in the process of remodeling and expanding the retailer’s existing location at 8307 E. Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley.

The project will add 20,000 more square feet to the store, which will allow it to add more clothing, footwear and outdoor power equipment, among other items, the company said in a news release.

“The extra space will allow us to offer products that have not been available in this location before,” store manager Micah Griffin said in the release.

North 40 Outfitters is based in Great Falls and focuses on providing products for farm, ranch and outdoor activities. It has 12 locations, including one at 9646 W. Highway 2 in Spokane and another at 15228 N. Newport Highway in Mead.

It also has stores in Colville, Moses Lake, Coeur d’Alene and Ponderay, Idaho.

The project, which is expanding the existing building to the east, began this month. The company did not disclose the cost of construction.

Marketing Director Denise Schnider said that some of the merchandise will have to be relocated to accommodate the work, but all departments will remain open to shoppers.

Logan Elementary to have wellness clinic

Spokane Public Schools recently hired Lydig Construction to build what will become the district’s first standalone wellness clinic at Logan Elementary School.

The district submitted a building permit request with the city earlier this year to build a 4,927-square-foot addition at the school, 1001 E. Montgomery Ave.

The project will add two early-education classrooms and a wellness clinic, said Greg Forsyth, who is the director of capital projects for Spokane Public Schools.

“The wellness clinic will have its own entrance, and we are currently working to secure an outside (care) provider,” he said.

The addition was designed by Melissa McFadgen at NAC Architecture in Spokane, and the district also worked with Logun Rasmussen at GLR Engineers, which has an office in Spokane.

The project was expected to cost about $2.2 million, but the bid came back at $3 million, Forsyth said.

The project is designed “to aide our students’ and families’ health,” he said. “It’s also partially funded by a state Department of Commerce grant.”

Contractors hope to start the project at about the time students leave for the summer in June. “We are looking at a January completion date,” Forsyth said.

“It will be our first standalone clinic in Spokane Public Schools,” he said. “We are excited to see the possibilities that it leads to.”

New Broadway Foods in the works

The owner of Jolly Mart and Bong’s Grocery and Deli has submitted a permit request with the city of Spokane to build a new Broadway Foods at 2229 W. Broadway Ave.

Jolly Ghebreab, who owns the other stores located on West Boone Avenue, purchased the Broadway Foods location on Broadway Avenue in 2019. He said he had hoped to remodel the old store, but the contractor found too many problems to fix, he said.

Instead, Ghebreab demolished the old building during the winter to make way for the new store.

The 10,757-square foot building, which will have a basement floor and one above grade, is expected to cost about $1.2 million.

Austin Dickey, an architect with Copeland Architecture & Construction, of Spokane, designed the building. Dickey said he expects construction to take six to eight months once Ghebreab finds a contractor.

Ghebreab said he’s having discussions with Avista Utilities about moving a pole that has slowed the process.

Also working on the project is Lee French with TD&H Engineering, of Spokane.

If Ghebreab can get the utility issues resolved, he said he hopes to find a contractor and start building this summer.