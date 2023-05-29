8 people rescued in partial building collapse in Iowa

By Christine Hauser New York Times

A search-and-rescue effort was winding down in Iowa on Monday after the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building the day before, officials said.

The Davenport Police Department said its officers and firefighters responded Sunday at about 5 p.m. to a report of the collapse at 324 Main St. in Davenport, a city along the Mississippi River in the eastern part of the state.

Overnight, more than a dozen people were escorted out of the building and eight were rescued, Davenport Fire Department Chief Michael Carlsten said at a news conference Monday. One man was taken to the hospital, but Carlsten did not know the man’s condition. There was no information about other injuries.

There were no known individuals still trapped and no reported deaths, but Monday, teams used dogs trained in cadaver detection and rescue to search through the rubble, Carlsten said.

Mayor Mike Matson said Monday that firefighters and emergency medical workers saved lives by rushing into the building, which has 84 residential and commercial units.

Firefighters discovered a large natural gas leak and a water leak at the building, but the cause of the collapse was not known, Carlsten said.

Rich Oswald, the city’s director of development and neighborhood services, said work was being done on the outside of the building at the time of the collapse, and there were reports of bricks falling from the building earlier.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.