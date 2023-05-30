Aaron Judge, Yankees thump Mariners again, 10-2

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Aaron Judge had plenty of help this time around.

For the second night in a row, the Yankees roughed up one of the Mariners’ top young pitchers en route to a runaway 10-2 victory Tuesday before a crowd of 26,846 at T-Mobile Park.

Judge, after homering twice in the series opener Monday, hit another towering shot in the seventh inning Tuesday, the third homer of the night for the Yankees.

Judge hit an American League-record 62 homers last year and took American League Most Valuable Player honors for the first time. He looks primed to do it all again.

Rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, the Yankees’ No. 7 hitter, gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead with a three-run home run off Logan Gilbert in the third inning, and Greg Allen, the No. 9 hitter, added a leadoff blast in the fourth to make it 7-0.

Gilbert had allowed just two home runs combined in his previous five May starts.

The Yankees (34-23) have outscored the Mariners 20-6 in the first two games of the series.

Seattle’s third young starter, George Kirby, will try to help the Mariners (28-27) avoid a sweep Wednesday night. Kirby is coming off his worst outing of the season in a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

Mariners starting pitchers have been so steady, so dominant, to start the season, particularly at home, posting a 3.12 earned-run average with 25 home runs allowed in 29 games entering this series.

The Yankees have hit six homers in the first two games of the series.

Gilbert was tagged with his worst start of the season, allowing seven runs – five earned – on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the first after a leadoff single from Gleyber Torres and a walk to Judge. They also benefited from a rare error by Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez that loaded the bases with one out.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to center field to drive in the first two runs, and Julio Rodriguez overthrew his cutoff to allow DJ LeMahieu to advance to third.

Jake Bauers followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Volpe’s three-run shot in the third added to Gilbert’s woes.

With two outs and two on, Gilbert was ahead of Volpe 1-2 before unleashing a 90-mph slider. It wasn’t a terrible pitch; Gilbert kept it down. Problem was, it caught just enough of the middle of the plate, and Volpe sent it 413 feet out to left field.

Judge hit his home run on the first pitch thrown in the seventh by reliever Darren McCaughan, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier Tuesday. It was a soaring solo shot that just cleared the fence in left-center, extending the Yankees’ lead to 8-2.

Judge’s 18 home runs lead the AL this season.

Seattle’s offense couldn’t get much going early against Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes.

The Mariners scratched out two runs off Cortes in the fifth, on run-scoring doubles from Ty France and Teoscar Hernandez.

In the sixth, M’s catcher Tom Murphy was ejected by home-plate umpire Brian Walsh after Murphy shook his head in disagreement with a check-swing strike called by first-base umpire C.B. Bucknor. Mariners manager Scott Servais came out to argue on Murphy’s behalf and was immediately ejected by Walsh, too.

The Mariners had been displeased with Walsh’s strike zone much of the game. Walsh was making just his second MLB appearance working behind the plate.