Firefighters extinguish residential fire in North Indian Trail

Crews extinguished a house fire in the North Indian Trail neighborhood in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, a Spokane Fire Department release said.

City fire crews, with assistance from Spokane County Fire District 9, reported moderate smoke coming from a two-story split-level home on the 9500 block of North Loganberry Court at about 3:30 a.m. A wheelchair-bound elderly woman was leaving the home on a motorized scooter ramp unharmed, the fire department said.

The woman woke to the sound of a burst water pipe, and the smoke detectors failed to alert her, the department said.

The fire was concentrated on the second floor of the home and attic space of the master bedroom. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Spokane Fire Department urged residents to install fire alarms in every room used for sleeping, outside of sleeping areas and on every level of a home, including the basement. Fire alarms should also be tested once a month, the department said.