Letters for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Gun owners needed

People who relish their hobby as gun enthusiasts are as dedicated as other hobbyists such as motorcyclists, golfers, target shooters, bowlers, etc. But, if Americans have a chance to stop mass shootings, gun owners need to join the demand for stricter controls over gun ownership.

Because a motorized vehicle can be a lethal weapon, this nation has agreed it is a privilege, not a right to operate one. Tests and compliance to laws are mandatory. This is the 21st century, not the 1700s. Ownership of a deadly weapon needs to have restrictions:

Persons convicted of a felony, domestic violence or under observation for mental problems should not own a weapon.

Lock boxes should be mandatory for parents whose child has disciplinary problems or the parents may be liable for their child’s actions.

All persons under 21 purchasing first weapons should be required to take weapon safety classes. (Unless they are members of our military forces.)

A mandatory minimum three-day waiting period should be enforced for all weapon purchases.

Large capacity magazines for all weapons should be eliminated. (Ten is enough.)

The sale of weapons without background checks should be banned. This includes gun shows and one person who sells to another, or the seller may be held liable.

If gun owners and the NRA would get behind the restrictions listed above, they would receive more respect. And, perhaps this great nation which we all love so much would be a safer place to live.

James Johnson

Clark Fork

Rathbun’s mindset doesn’t belong on council

Andy Rathbun used the air we all breathe to put forth his personal account of old white male privilege and grievance. Nowhere in the article does this newly declared candidate for Spokane City Council utter a single nonpartisan word or thought.

Voter beware! Arrogance, entitlement and self-adulation have no place in city government. Mr. Rathbun said he has one foot out the door, let’s not give him and his negative, aggrieved mindset and behavior the opportunity to stay.

Spokane is on the cusp of greatness! Out with the old, in with the new … please.

Diana McIntire

Spokane

Ensign Monaghan – a war hero

Our Spokane Human Rights Commission voted to remove Ensign John R. Monaghan’s statute two years ago. Knowing they did not have the authority, they asked the City Council for a “procedure” to follow. Their efforts continue; no other course for them is acceptable.

Stop this irrational effort.

I believe the reasons for its original dedication is still valued: selfless sacrifice, military service and duty to country.

No written complaint exists. Who started this process and why? This remains vague, I think intentionally. What activists state as facts after closer examination become fictions outside their politics.

The commission is outside its charter. There is no claim of personal discrimination or harassment. They acted because of their politics (a created victim). Removal does not support a living human injustice.

Removing the statute breaks a promise to all Spokane citizens, past, present and future.

At its dedication in 1906, Mayor Floyd Daggett stated, “Spokane is proud to number her people, the proud parents of this young man, proud that he is a son of Spokane and that is Spokane there will be a permanent testimony to his virtues.”

Years ago, soldiers returning from Vietnam were spit on by protesters. Their hate justified their means. In their confusion, activists blamed the soldier.

When this Human Rights Commission forces the City Council for a vote, do not be the council that spits on Ensign John R. Monaghan.

Be the council that honors veterans for Memorial Days to come.

Warren Walker

Spokane

Debt ceiling

The far-right extremist GOP wants you to believe that the debt ceiling is about spending. It’s not. It’s about paying the bills of previously authorized spending.

The far-right extremist GOP wants you to believe it’s reasonable to force negotiations over raising the debt ceiling. It’s not. It’s like a terrorist taking our economy, our jobs, our personal savings and our national security hostage. And everyone knows you don’t negotiate with terrorists.

The far-right extremist GOP thinks it’s OK to force gigantic cuts to health care, veteran’s benefits, education and more, while refusing to tax millionaires and billionaires, while protecting tax cheats, while undermining our national security. It is not OK.

By standing with the extremists, Cathy McMorris Rodgers becomes one of them.

Stop listening to Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ lies. It is her duty to her country, her constituents and the constitution to raise the debt ceiling cleanly. She has stopped doing her job and honoring her oath of office. Call her office and tell her to vote to raise the debt ceiling cleanly. Then vote her out of office. It is past time for her to go.

Lisa Wolfe

Kettle Falls