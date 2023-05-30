Wanted suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on South Hill

May 30, 2023 Updated Tue., May 30, 2023 at 5:08 p.m.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a SWAT standoff on East 29th Avenue.

Spokane police Spokesperson Julie Humphreys said she couldn’t provide more details on who was arrested, as of 4 p.m.

The incident began at about 2 p.m. on East 29th Avenue near Division Street. Both Jefferson Elementary and Sacajawea Middle School were notified, which Humphreys said was to prevent students from walking home from school through the scene.

The suspect was arrested by 3 p.m. and police began to clear the area.

This story is developing.