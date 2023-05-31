2-year-old dies from injuries sustained last week in Spokane Valley crash

A 2-year-old who was seriously injured in a Spokane Valley crash last week has died, according to a Washington State Patrol news release Wednesday.

A 37-year-old woman was pushing a stroller across the street with the 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, along with an 11-year-old boy, when a 16-year-old girl struck them on East 24th Avenue and state Route 27 on May 23, troopers said. There is no crosswalk at the intersection, and WSP said the pedestrians didn’t see the oncoming vehicle.

The 2-year-old and the baby were in serious condition, Trooper Ryan Senger said last week. The adult and the other child also had injuries, but they were not serious, Senger said.

The names of the pedestrians were not released, but a GiveSendGo fundraising campaign for the family said the 2-year-old, Jeffrey Thor, was thrown from the front of the double stroller onto the road.

The driver was uninjured and impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, Senger said.