The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
72°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Al Pacino, 83, expecting baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

May 31, 2023 Updated Wed., May 31, 2023 at 11:38 a.m.

Al Pacino speaks onstage at "The Godfather" 50th anniversary screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022, in New York City.   (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images North America/TNS)
Al Pacino speaks onstage at "The Godfather" 50th anniversary screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022, in New York City.   (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News

There’s a baby on the way for Al Pacino.

The native New Yorker, 83, is expecting a child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, his representative confirmed to the Daily News.

It will be the fourth child for the star of “The Godfather,” who also has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Pacino, with Jan Tarrant. He has twins Anton Pacino and Olivia Pacino, 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino has been romantically connected to Alfallah, a Hollywood producer, since last year, according to People.

Pacino’s news comes weeks after his frequent co-star Robert De Niro revealed he had welcomed his seventh child at age 79. De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, gave birth to daughter Virginia Chen-De Niro on April 6, broadcaster Gayle King shared on “CBS Mornings.”

De Niro and Pacino’s movies together include “The Godfather Part II,” “Heat” and “The Irishman.”

In 2014, Pacino shared what he loves about being a father.

“I’m a part of their life,” he told The New Yorker at the time. “When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first twenty minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it.”

Pacino is a nine-time Oscar nominee who won best actor in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman.” Two of his nominations came for his portrayal of the gangster Michael Corleone in the “Godfather” movies. He is known as well for films such as “Scarface” and “Serpico.”

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World