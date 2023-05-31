Apple app commerce climbed 29% last year to $1.1 trillion

By Mark Gurman Bloomberg

Apple, touting the value of its App Store just ahead of the company’s developer expo, said that the platform handled transactions worth $1.1 trillion last year, up 29% from 2021.

A study from Analysis Group that was commissioned by Apple found that annual sales and billings – which include money from apps and subscriptions, in-app advertising and physical goods or services – climbed more than 80% on the App Store since 2019. The latest annual increase was an uptick from growth of 27% in 2021 and 2020.

Apple is facing criticism that it wields too much power over the App Store by putting restrictions on developers and charging them a commission of as much as 30%. In citing the report, the iPhone maker is looking to address those concerns by showing how much money it’s making for developers. The company said that 90% of the $1.1 trillion went entirely to businesses rather than commissions to Apple.

“As this report shows, the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement.

Cook will speak to Apple developers next week at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where he’s expected to unveil a mixed-reality headset that will have its own App Store. The device represents Apple’s first major new product category since 2015, and the company will need the support of third-party app developers to make it a success.

According to the Analysis Group report, the biggest driver of App Store commerce last year was general retail, followed by travel. Food delivery and pickup apps generated about $77 billion in 2022, while ride-sharing services made roughly $48 billion. In-app advertising grew to $109 billion from $45 billion in 2019, the report found.

Apple’s App Store commission applies to digital goods, not physical items and services sold through apps.