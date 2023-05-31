Man shot in east Spokane in second shooting at same location this year

One man was injured in a shooting at Second Avenue and Havana Street early Wednesday, the second shooting at that location this year.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to reports of several gunshots on the 4300 block of East Second Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Spokane Valley Police Department reported in a news release.

When they arrived, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said. He was provided medical aid on scene before being transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting took place in front of the house where Deshaun Crawford, 40, was shot and killed on Feb. 8. No one has been arrested in connection to Crawford’s death.

Investigators said it was unclear as of Wednesday morning if the two shootings are related.

Witnesses saw a boxy white SUV, similar to a Jeep Compass or Land Rover, leaving the area shortly after Wednesday’s shooting. It’s unclear if the SUV was involved in the shooting or just fleeing the area after shots were fired.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 10078025.