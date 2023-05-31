Northeast A League celebrates scholar-athletes at awards luncheon

The Northeast A League celebrated scholar-athletes from each of its seven member schools at a luncheon at Kalispel Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, the first time the league has sponsored such awards.

One boys and girls athlete at each school was recognized for their academic, athletic and civic achievements.

Whitworth volleyball coach Kati Bodecker was the keynote speaker.

Colville: Jordyn True (3.916 GPA) earned 10 letters – three in volleyball, four in basketball and three in track and field. She was named first-team all-league in all three sports. At the state meet this year, she placed second in the 100-meter hurdles, second in high jump and fifth in triple jump. True will attend Eastern Washington for track and field and study teaching.

Colbie McEvoy (3.95 GPA) earned nine letters – three each in football, basketball and baseball. He is the only Colville boys athlete to earn all-league honors in each of the three sports this year and did so after returning from two serious sports-related injuries. McEvoy will attend Fresno (California) City College for football and study kinesiology.

Deer Park: Brooklyn Dryden (3.993 GPA) earned 11 letters in soccer, basketball and softball. She was first-team all-league in soccer three times, was named all-state in 2022 and part of the Stags’ 2021 state championship team. She was voted NEA Offensive MVP in softball senior year. Dryden will attend Carroll College in Helena for softball and study health sciences.

Remington Scott (3.921 GPA) earned 11 letters in football, basketball and track and field. He participated in unified bowling and soccer and voted a team captain five times. Scott will attend Western Montana for football and study kinesiology and business administration.

Freeman: Jaycee Goldsmith (3.88 GPA) earned 10 letters – four in basketball, three in volleyball, two in tennis and one in golf. She was named first-team all-league in basketball her junior and senior years and helped the Scotties finish sixth at state both seasons. She was selected for the WSGBCA and Jack Blair all-star games as a senior. Goldsmith will attend Biola (California) University for basketball and study marketing.

Boen Phelps (3.51 GPA) earned eight letters – three in football, four in basketball and one in baseball. He was named NEA defensive MVP and first team offense and punter his senior season, leading the Scotties to a state semifinal. He is a four-time, first-team all-league in basketball and was selected for WIBCA and Denny Humphrey all-star games as a senior. Phelps will attend Boise State for football.

Lakeside: Hannah Higens (3.754 GPA) earned eight letters – four each in cross country and track and field. She was first-team all-league in cross country three seasons and helped the cross country team to the state championship her senior year. Higens will attend Whitworth for cross country and track and field and study English and journalism.

Hayden Blank (3.832) earned 11 letters – four in cross country, three in wrestling and four in track and field. He was named first-team all-league five times and in each sport. He was a member of the Eagles’ state title cross country teams in 2019 and 2021 and third-place team his second year. He placed eighth at state in wrestling and won a state title in the 4x400 relay in 2022. Blank will attend a pilot training program after graduation.

Medical Lake: Jenna Castro (4.0 GPA) earned nine letters – four each in cross country and track and field. She placed 13th at state cross country and helped the Cardinals finish third her senior year and second as a junior. She was named all-league all four years and twice on first team. Castro will attend Carroll College for distance running and study biochemistry.

Reid Headrick (3.95) earned eight letters in cross country, track and field, basketball and soccer. He was the State 1A boys cross country champion as a senior, named all-league each of his four years and league MVP as a senior. At state track this year, he finished third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200. He owns the school record in both, as well as the 800. Headrick will attend the University of San Francisco for cross country and track and study business.

Newport: Sarah Goodman (3.952) earned 12 letters – four each in volleyball, basketball and tennis. She is a district tennis champion and selected as captain in basketball and tennis her junior and senior years. Goodman will attend Carroll College to study nursing.

Bear Smith (3.67 GPA) earned 11 letters – four each in football and basketball. He was named captain for football his junior and senior years and basketball captain senior year. Smith received a U.S. Army ROTC scholarship and will attend Carroll College for football.

Riverside: Bree Waldron (3.6 GPA) earned 11 letters in soccer, basketball and softball. She was voted second-team all-league softball her sophomore year and first-team junior and senior year. She was a member of the Rams’ back-to-back softball league champions. Waldron will attend Columbia Basin College in Pasco for softball and study dental hygiene.

Brock Martin (3.6 GPA) earned 11 letters in football, wrestling and track and field. He was second-team all-league football as a junior and first-team offensive and defensive line as a senior. He placed sixth and fifth at state wrestling as a junior and senior, respectively. Martin will attend Doane (Nebraska) University for football and study zoology.