Say goodbye to May but not before we have some final thoughts

That doesn’t mean there’s no news. Heck, a federal judge Tuesday dropped Gov. Jay Inslee and WSU athletic director Pat Chun from former football coach Nick Rolovich’s wrongful termination lawsuit. It wasn’t a total victory, however, for Rolovich’s ex-employers, as the suit was allowed to continue against Washington State itself.

Previous cases made it obvious from the get-go Rolovich’s suit is something of a long shot – c’mon, you expected me to use the cliché “Hail Mary” when his suit has, at its heart, Rolovich’s Catholic faith? We’re not that predictable – but that’s not out of character for the ex-coach. He’s always done things his own way, on and off the field.

The ruling that WSU and Rolovich still have business left means one disappointing thing. This fiasco will continue to play out. Then again, we might even have a subject to discuss on another slow Wednesday down the road.

• Wednesday is a big day for Gonzaga (and every NCAA school with players still in the NBA draft). Two possible returnees, Anton Watson and Malachi Smith, have to decide by the evening whether to stay in the draft or return to school.

We believe Watson will move on. Not that he expects to be drafted, but he’s ready to play professionally, whether that’s in the U.S. or overseas. If Watson feels it is time, good for him. He’s fulfilled his main goal, earning his degree. He’s thrilled Spokane fans for the better part of a decade. If he’s ready for his next adventure, so be it. Godspeed.

Smith is in a bit of a different position. We have yet to hear a peep of his being asked to work out with an NBA team. (Watson did that with the Lakers this week.) Such predraft workouts give a little hint if there is any interest at all. It looks as if, as it did the day he announced his intention to declare for the draft, the guard will have to choose between being part of GU’s regular rotation or playing overseas.

• There is one guard Smith won’t have to compete against for playing time at Gonzaga if he returns. Former North Carolina starter Caleb Love announced Tuesday he will transfer to Arizona. Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats, along with the Zags and Texas, were reported to be in Love’s final three, after his transfer to Michigan fell apart due to the Wolverines’ entrance requirements.

• Speaking of transfers, one of the more underrated decisions among the women is playing out in the Palouse. When Beyonce Bea decided to move across the border – for school only – from the University of Idaho to Washington State, it was a decision that made the Cougars much better. Considering they won the Pac-12 Tournament last season, “better” means Kamie Ethridge’s team immediately becomes among the favorites in the next one.

Why? At first glance, one might think her athleticism would be the key element. At 6-foot-1, Bea moves well and will improve the Cougars in that regard from the start. But it’s her offensive skills that will help the most, if only to relieve pressure on star Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Despite her ability to score at a high rate, Leger-Walker is best as a facilitator. She’s adept at getting the Cougars the best shot in each possession. Sometimes that’s hers. Other times it needs to be someone else’s.

With Bea on the court, the latter will be more of an option.

Bea’s transfer may not have garnered the national, or even regional, headlines of others. But it will have one of the biggest impacts.

