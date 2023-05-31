Television partners and kickoff times announced for four Washington State football games

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team will play its home opener next season in front of a national audience.

The Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday revealed its early television selections for the 2023 season. Broadcast partners and kickoff times were announced for four WSU games, including the Cougars’ top nonconference matchup against Wisconsin.

The Cougars’ Sept. 9 game at Gesa Field against the Badgers will air on ABC. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. – a prime-time TV slot.

It’s been 25 years since WSU hosted a Power Five opponent in nonconference play at Gesa Field.

The game will serve as a rematch between the Cougars and Wisconsin. In Week 2 of last season, WSU coach Jake Dickert returned to his home state and the Cougars scored a 17-14 road win over the Big Ten’s Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Nearly 4 million viewers tuned in on Fox to watch WSU’s victory.

The conference also set TV partners and kickoff times for two of WSU’s road games and one other home game. WSU’s season opener at Colorado State will begin at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 and air on CBS Sports Network. The Pac-12 Network will carry WSU’s final nonconference game – a home game against FCS foe Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. on Sept. 16.

WSU will welcome another national TV audience when it entertains Colorado and first-year Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. The game will air on Fox Sports 1.

The remaining broadcast partners and kickoff times for WSU games will be announced during the season – a week or two before each game. The Cougars will host Oregon State (Sept. 23), Arizona (Oct. 14) and Stanford (Nov. 4). WSU travels for games against UCLA (Oct. 7), Oregon (Oct. 21), Arizona State (Oct. 28), California (Nov. 11) and Washington (Nov. 25).