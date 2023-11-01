100 years ago in Spokane: ‘The spirit was splendid’ at the city’s downtown Halloween celebration

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Civic leaders were thrilled with the “splendid success” of the big downtown Halloween night celebration.

At least 50,000 people gathered downtown for the parade, which consisted of 5,000 people in costume.

“Our aim was accomplished,” the Halloween committee vice-chair said. “We wanted to get people together, and we did. Best of all, the spirit was splendid.”

Commissioner of Public Safety Maurice Smith declared it “the biggest and most orderly night celebration Spokane ever had.”

“Thousands swarmed the downtown streets, and yet there was not even one arrest on a disorderly conduct charge,” he said

Elsewhere in the city, police reported “less destruction of property” than in any of the recent years.

“In many sections of the city, not even a soap-marked window was in evidence,” reported the Chronicle.

Vandalism, which had run rampant in decades past, was “at a low mark.”

Police believed it was because the downtown celebration caused people to congregate there “and kept the overzealous young people out of mischief.”

The leaders of the celebration said that they planned to repeat this success the next year.

ALSO ON THIS DAY

1918: Spanish Flu kills 21,000 people in the U.S. in a single week.

2011: The world population reaches 7 billion inhabitants according to the United Nations.