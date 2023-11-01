27 cats die in Spokane Valley house fire

Twenty-seven cats died Wednesday in a Spokane Valley house fire.

Firefighters received a call at about 12:50 p.m. about smoke coming from the home in the 4200 block of North Avalon Road, said Patrick Erickson, Spokane Valley Fire Department spokesman.

Erickson said crews found smoke coming from the attic of the home and quickly knocked down the fire, which was in the kitchen.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, but firefighters searched the home and found 27 dead cats inside, Erickson said.

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service removed the cats from the home and preserved them for the investigation, said Spokane County spokesman Pat Bell.

Erickson said he did not believe any cats survived.

The fire damage was confined to the kitchen, according to a Spokane Valley Fire news release. Roads in the area were closed for a short time.

A fire engine was still on scene at 4 p.m. and residents of the home were standing outside. They declined to comment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department reminded people that it sees an increase in house fires this time of year. Residents should keep an eye out for neighbors and call 911 immediately if they see smoke or flames.