Can Idaho bars stay open an extra hour for drinks on daylight saving day? Here’s the law

By Shaun Goodwin </p><p>idaho statesman

Idahoans could have an extra hour to party this weekend thanks to daylight saving time turning the clocks back.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, most Americans will earn an extra hour as the clocks fall back an hour. Every year, the clocks jump forward an hour on the second Sunday of March and fall back again on the first Sunday of November.

But with the clocks falling back an hour, many Idahoans may wonder if the bars will follow suit and stay open an extra hour.

Good news (unless you’re a bartender): Idaho bars are allowed to remain open for an extra hour if they choose after daylight saving takes effect in November.

The Alcohol Beverage Control, a branch of the Idaho State Police, allows bars to remain open for an extra hour, according to ISP spokesperson Aaron Snell. The opposite happens in March when the clocks jump forward.

“When daylight saving time begins in March, bars will adjust their closing times by stopping service one hour earlier,” Snell told the Idaho Statesman. “This change ensures that businesses adhere to the time change while maintaining the community’s safety and well-being.”

“When daylight saving time ends in November, bars may serve an additional hour,” he continued. “This allows patrons to enjoy an extra hour of socializing and entertainment.”

The time change does not affect liquor stores in Idaho since stores in the Gem State are only open Monday through Saturday.