Child dies after dog attack in north Spokane Halloween night

A child died Tuesday night after being attacked at home by the family’s dog .

Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said officers responded to the home in north Spokane near East Walton Avenue where they performed first aid before ambulance crews arrived to whisk the child to the hospital.

Family members tried to protect the child, severely injuring the dog that had to be euthanized by police officers at the home.

The dog attack was not related to Halloween trick-or-treating, according to police.

Police have not identified the child or the family.

SCRAPS has taken custody of the dog’s body.