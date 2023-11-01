Apartment residents evacuated after shooting that involved law enforcement officer in Spirit Lake

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office was on scene Wednesday night in Spirit Lake for a shooting that involved law enforcement.

No officers were injured during the incident, which was still active shortly before 9 p.m., sheriff’s office Lt. Zachary Sifford said.

Sifford said the incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of Jefferson Street.

He said law enforcement established a perimeter and flash bangs were deployed. Residents at an apartment complex were evacuated and staged at Spirit Lake City Hall.

No other information was available.