Prep roundup: Jenna Howe leads West Valley soccer over Clarkston in District 8 2A championship

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

West Valley 7, Clarkston 1: Jenna Howe scored three goals, Lauren Matthew added three assists and the top-seeded Eagles (18-0) beat the second-seeded Bantams (11-4) in the District 8 2A championship game. Kyia Silva scored two goals for West Valley.

Both teams advance to the state tournament.

Southridge 1, Ridgeline 0: Chloe Bond scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and the visiting second-seeded Suns (13-7) beat the top-seeded Falcons (12-4) in a District 8 3A loser-out game.

Ferris 1, University 0 (SO): Myann Johansen had seven saves and the visiting eighth-seeded Saxons (8-9) beat the third-seeded Titans (12-5) in a District 8 3A loser-out game that went to shootout.

Ferris visits Southridge on Saturday in the district third-place game, with the winner advancing to the state tournament.

Freeman 2, Lakeside 1: Rylee Russell scored two goals and the visiting second-seeded Scotties (12-4) beat the top-seeded Eagles (13-4) in the District 7 1A championship.

Freeman advances to state while Lakeside hosts Cascade in a District 6/7 crossover Saturday.

Deer Park 4, Riverside 1: Rylee Pfeifer scored three goals and the third-seeded Stags (10-7) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Rams (11-8) in the District 7 1A third-place game.

Deer Park travels to Cashmere for a District 6/7 crossover Saturday.

Volleyball

Central Valley 3, Richland 1: Tatyana Jennings had 14 kills and the fourth-seeded Bears (7-9) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bombers (12-7) 26-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23 in a District 8 4A first-round game.

CV will visit Kamiakin on Saturday for a semifinal.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Hanford 0: Maddie Finnegan had nine kills and the second-seeded Bullpups (16-1) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (6-14) in a District 8 4A first-round match.

Gonzaga Prep will visit Chiawana on Saturday for a semifinal.

Chiawana 3, Lewis and Clark 2: The third-seeded Riverhawks (16-6) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Tigers (6-10) 24-26, 28-26, 21-25, 15-13, 25-20 in a District 8 4A first-round match.

Lewis and Clark will host Hanford in a loser-out on Saturday.