Chief Garry Park house fire displaces family, kills cat

A fire destroyed a house and killed a cat Wednesday night in the Chief Garry Park Neighborhood.

Spokane firefighters received a call at 7:20 p.m. for a house fire at 1419 N. Lee St., according to a Spokane Fire Department news release. The initial report indicated one of the bedrooms was on fire with the fire spreading to the rest of the house.

Firefighters encountered a home with flames visible from the front, the fire department said. Occupants had already evacuated and informed firefighters three cats were inside.

Fire crews rescued two cats but found one dead, according to the release. They brought the fire under control about 30 minutes after the call.

Five adults and one child were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was asked to provide assistance.

Mission Avenue was closed temporarily, and there were no injuries. The fire is under investigation.

The fire department reminded residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for proper function and battery status.

They can test alarms by pressing the “Test” button and confirming they emit an audible alarm. They should check the date of manufacture, usually located on the back of the alarm.

Smoke alarms are effective for 10 years from their manufacturing date, while carbon monoxide alarms typically last five to seven years.