Four-star shooting guard Vyctorius Miller list Gonzaga in final five

Gonzaga is one of the five options Vyctorius Miller will continue to consider as the four-star class of 2024 shooting guard from California nears a college commitment.

Miller hasn’t taken a visit to Gonzaga, but he listed the Bulldogs as one of his college finalists on Thursday, also listing a pair of outgoing Pac-12 schools – Oregon and USC – and LSU.

The Irvine, California, native will also consider the professional route, listing the G League Ignite as one of his five choices.

The 6-foot-5 guard also had offers from California, Auburn, Arizona State, Kansas, Georgetown, Providence, Georgia State, Rutgers and Washington State, among others.

Miller gave his impressions of Gonzaga to On3.com’s Jamie Shaw in August and suggested he plans to visit the campus at some point during the Bulldogs’ 2023-24 season.

“They get up and down,” he said. “The guards that they have had there … play similarly to me. They put guys in the league and have won a lot. They like my versatility as a big guard. I can play on the ball, the two, the three; I can guard all the perimeter positions and make decisions with the ball.”

Miller has visited all of his college finalists but Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs don’t have a commitment in the 2024 recruiting class and of the three prospects who’ve taken official visits only one – five-star guard Zoom Diallo – hasn’t committed to another school.

Miller, the son of multiplatinum award-winning hip hop artist Silkk the Shocker and nephew of renowned rapper Master P, is entering his senior season at Crean Lutheran High School in the Los Angeles area but spent his junior season at Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona.