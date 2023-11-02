Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mead claim District 8 girls soccer titles; Mead football finishes season with nonleague win

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 3, Chiawana 0: Amelia Pielli made six saves and the second-seeded Bullpups (14-3) shut out the top-seeded Riverhawks (17-3) in the District 8 4A championship game in Pasco.

Kaylin McMahon, Keagan Austin and Pearl Garabedian scored goals for Gonzaga Prep, the No. 3-rated team in 4A by RPI, which qualifies for state.

Chiawana hosts the district second-place game on Saturday against third-seeded Richland (18-2), which beat fourth-seeded Lewis and Clark (8-8-3) 3-2 in an elimination game.

Mead 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Teryn Gardner scored in the 36th minute and the seventh-seeded Panthers (12-7) edged the fifth-seeded Wildcats (10-5) in the District 8 3A championship game at Union Stadium.

Both teams qualified for state.

Volleyball

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Sophie Armstrong had 14 kills, Gabby Oliver added 34 assists and the third-seeded Greyhounds (11-6) swept the visiting sixth-seeded Pirates (1-16) 25-8, 25-10, 25-13 in a District 8 2A first-round match.

Pullman faces second-seeded West Valley in a semifinal Saturday.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: The fourth-seeded Bantams (8-10) swept the visiting fifth-seeded Knights (3-14) in a District 8 2A first-round match.

Clarkston faces top-seeded Shadle Park in a semifinal Saturday.

Football

Mead 30, West Valley (Yakima) 0: Keegan Mallon and Jimmy Frahm scored on long touchdown runs in the first half and the visiting Panthers (5-5) blanked the Rams (4-6) in a nonleague game.

Matthew McShane scored on a 95-yard interception return just before halftime to put Mead up 23-0.

Southridge 26, Ferris 7: Austin Guier ran for three touchdowns and the visiting Suns (2-8) beat the Saxons (2-8) in a nonleague game at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Walla Walla 42, Cheney 13: Rayden Reibel completed 18 of 24 passes for 348 yards and six touchdowns, Carter Shivell had nine receptions for 173 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Blue Devils (1-9) beat the Blackhawks (0-10) in a nonleague game. Kordell Laher caught five passes for 45 yards and a touchdown for Cheney.

University 22, Pasco 20: The visiting Titans (4-6) blocked a punt in the end zone for a go-ahead safety in the fourth quarter and edged the Bulldogs (2-9) in a nonleague game.