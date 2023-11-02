Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2024

By Michael Rietmulder Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Any Seattle Swifties who missed out on the pop superstar’s literally seismic shows in the summer might be in luck. Taylor Swift is bringing her ridiculously hyped Eras Tour back to the Pacific Northwest.

Ensuring Taylor mania will extend well into 2024, Swift has extended the Canadian portion of her world tour with three Vancouver dates late next year. The Eras Tour will take over BC Place from Dec. 6-8, 2024, giving Washington fans plenty of time to get their passports up to date.

While it remains to be seen if Swift’s overexposed romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will still be aflame, registration for a chance to buy tickets is open now through 5 p.m. Saturday via everyone’s favorite ticketing behemoth, Ticketmaster.

Achy-hearted singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, who opened Swift’s Seattle shows with her anthemic vocals, will also support Swift on her north-of-the-border run.

While it’ll be another year before the star’s latest lap around the globe brings Swift and her woodsy “Folklore” and “Evermore” era stage motifs back to moss country, her “Taylor Swift: Eras Tour” concert film is still playing in local movie theaters.

Swift released her latest installment in her ongoing undertaking of rerecording her previous albums, dropping “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” last Friday.

Who knows, if the NFL scheduling stars align and this thing with Kelce holds, maybe Swift can get a taste of the 12s during a game at Lumen Field, where she briefly set an attendance record in the summer until her buddy Ed Sheeran broke it a few weeks later.