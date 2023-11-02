This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Woman in Me" by Britney Spears. (Gallery Books/TNS) (Gallery Books/Gallery Books/TNS)

Publishers Weekly

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Exchange,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Secret: A Jack Reacher Novel,” Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

3. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “Holly,” Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “Let Us Descend: A Novel,” Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

6. “Tom Lake,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. “Judgment Prey,” John Sandford (Putnam)

8. “The Armor of Light,” Ken Follett (Viking)

9. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)

10. “Mimi’s Tales of Terror,” Junji Ito (Viz)

Nonfiction

1. “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Dinner’s Ready!: 112 Fast and Fabulous Recipes for Slightly Impatient Home Cooks,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)

3. “Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things,” Adam Grant (Viking)

4. “How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen,” David Brooks (Random House)

5. “Romney: A Reckoning,” McKay Coppins (Scribner)

6. “If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir,” John Stamos (Henry Holt)

7. “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,” Rachel Maddow (Crown)

8. “How to Win at Chess: The Ultimate Guide for Beginners and Beyond,” Levy Rozman (Ten Speed)

9. “The Great Disappearance: 31 Ways to be Rapture Ready,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life,” Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)