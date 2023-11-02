Week 10 prep football preview: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane, Ridgeline host games looking to punch ticket to state

The Week 10 football crossover games are upon us, with several local teams hosting this weekend trying to punch tickets to the state tournaments, while others go on the road looking for an upset.

4A

Sunnyside (5-4) at Gonzaga Prep (8-1): Friday, 7 p.m. The Greater Spokane League champion Bullpups, rated No. 8 in 4A according to the state RPI system, lost once all season – a California road trip in early September. In league, they outscored opponents 278-62 and allowed more than 14 points just once – a 35-25 win over Lewis and Clark last week after the Bullpups clinched everything they could clinch this season.

G-Prep features its traditional power option offense, with Bodie Stafford behind center, Nate Moinette at dive back and Jonah Keller as the sweep/counter option. Moinette will pound the ball between the guards, and Keller is the big-play outside threat – running or receiving.

Sunnyside finished third in the Columbia Basin Big 9 and has won three of four heading into postseason – all against teams with losing records. The Grizzlies’ lone loss over the stretch was a 50-15 decision to Moses Lake.

3A

Roosevelt (8-1) at Mt. Spokane (8-1): Saturday, 1 p.m. at Union Stadium. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association selection committee seeded only two matchups of top-16 teams by RPI in the “Round of 32,” and just one featuring two teams in the top seven. You can guess where this is headed.

The Wildcats, seventh in both the RPI and state media poll, at least host their matchup against Roosevelt – No. 6 RPI but unranked in the media poll.

Mt. Spokane is led by the quick-strike combo of quarterback TJ Haberman and GSL touchdown leader Bode Gardner, and sturdy running back Matteo Saccomanno. Its two toughest games have come in the past two weeks – a 21-10 loss to G-Prep in the de facto league championship game and last week’s dramatic 27-20 win over Mead in the “Battle of the Bell.”

The Rough Riders, led by Arizona commit Kayo Patu, were the Metro-Sound division champions, scoring 330 points in seven league games while allowing just 48. Their only loss was a season-opening nonleague game against Monroe, which finished No. 5 in RPI. But Roosevelt still needed a play-in game win Tuesday over Bishop Blanchet in the realigned Metro League to reach the Round of 32.

Seattle Prep (5-4) at Ridgeline (7-2): Saturday, 1 p.m. The host Falcons, who qualified for the postseason for the first time in their three-year history, have won four in a row, averaging 55 points for and 8.5 against over the stretch.

Ridgeline is led by quarterback Landon Garner and record-breaking receiver Brayden Allen – both juniors. Allen owns the league mark for game, season and career receptions and with another season to go is marching up the yardage list.

The Panthers finished fourth in the Metro-Mountain division and lost three of five down the stretch, including to top-10 teams O’Dea and Eastside Catholic. They allow more than 29 points per game.

2A

With no crossovers this year, Clarkston (7-2) and Rogers (7-2) have the week off before the state tournament next week.

1A

Chelan (6-3) at Lakeside (9-0): Friday, 6 p.m. at Union Stadium. The Eagles, ranked No. 3 by the state media poll and No. 4 in RPI, host the Caribou Trial League fourth-place Mountain Goats, who lost two of their last three games before topping last-place Cascade (Leavenworth) to reach the crossover.

Quincy (5-4) at Freeman (6-3): Friday, 7 p.m. The host Scotties opened the season with a signature win over 2A West Valley and have won five of their last six. The Jackrabbits went 2-2 down the stretch and were blown out by CTL champ Cashmere 49-0 last week.

Deer Park (6-3) at Omak (5-4): Friday, 7 p.m. The visiting Stags won four straight since a midseason loss to Freeman and played league champ Lakeside tough in September. They face the CTL second-place Pioneers, winners of four out of five, with the only loss a one-score game at Cashmere.

Newport (4-4) at Cashmere (9-0): Friday 6 p.m. The visiting Grizzlies edged Freeman last week but lost three straight ahead of that showdown. The CTL champion Bulldogs are No. 2 in RPI and No. 5 in the media poll and average 45 points per game.

2B

Lake Roosevelt (5-4) at Northwest Christian (9-0): Friday 6 p.m. at Riverside HS.

Manson (6-2) at Asotin (7-2): Saturday 2 p.m.

Reardan (6-3) at Brewster (4-5): Friday 6 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (5-4) at Okanogan (9-0): Friday, 4 p.m.

1B

Curlew (7-1) at Wilbur-Creston-Keller (9-0): Friday, 5:15 p.m.

Waterville-Mansfield (7-2) at Almira/Coulee-Hartline (7-2): Friday, 7 p.m.

Republic (7-2) at Liberty Bell (6-0): Saturday, 3 p.m.

Odessa (6-3) at Wellpinit (6-2): Friday 1:30 p.m.