100 years ago in Spokane: A newspaper test ballot showed heavy support for incumbent President Coolidge, and Gonzaga featured a performance from a young Bing

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Political polling was nonexistent in this era, but there was another way to gauge public opinion: Newspaper mail-in test ballots.

The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran its first presidential ballot for the upcoming 1924 election, and incumbent Calvin Coolidge was the overwhelming favorite. Democrat William McAdoo was far behind.

One notable dark horse, Henry Ford, came in second. Even in those days, famous business millionaires had some political appeal.

From the police beat: A Spokane police officer had a narrow escape when he attempted to halt a speeding Dodge auto at Second Avenue and Helena Street.

He jumped into the center of the street, waving at them to stop.

Instead, the driver turned off his headlights and “steered straight at the officer, who had to jump clear.”

Then, the officer heard bullets whistling by him as the car roared past.

Police believed the car was filled with “drunken roisterers” and stolen.

The search was on.

From the Bing beat: The cast of the Gonzaga Dramatic Club’s first offering of the year, “It Pays to Advertise,” featured one notable name: Harry L. Crosby.

That would be Harry Lillis Crosby, aka Bing.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1955: Scientists Carlton E. Schwerdt and Fred L. Schaffer announce they have crystallized the pure polio virus, meaning they could better determine the virus’ chemical and biological properties.

1956: “Wizard of Oz” is televised for first time.

1957: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2 with space dog Laika aboard. Laika becomes the first animal in space.