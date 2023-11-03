Al Pacino, 83, to pay $30K monthly child support for son with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News New York Daily News

Al Pacino’s bank account is taking some heat when it comes to supporting the octogenarian’s infant son.

The 83-year-old Oscar winner, who welcomed son Roman with Noor Alfallah earlier this year, will have to pay a “base” of $30,000 each month to the 29-year-old mom, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The “Heat” star also has to pay $110,000 upfront to Alfallah – to whom he’s been linked since spring 2022. Depending on how much he makes this year, he might have to pay an additional $90,000 come year’s end.

Pacino must contribute an annual installment of $15,000 to their 4-month-old son’s education fund as well, per ET.

The “Scent of a Woman” star, who said he’ll cover up to $20,000 of Alfallah’s legal fees, must also shoulder the entirety of any medical costs that insurance doesn’t cover.

Despite Alfallah having filed for full physical custody in September – and the pair coming to an agreement last month, which includes visitation schedules – a representative for Pacino told ET that the two “are together.”

Stan Rosenfeld, who spoke to the outlet in October, said the motivation behind Alfallah’s filing “is a question for Noor.”

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” he said at the time.

Pacino has three more kids: daughter Julie, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant; and 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with Beverly D’Angelo.

News that Pacino was becoming a father again – at an age more likely for welcoming grandchildren – surfaced in late May, in near-conjunction with similar news for his “Heat” and “The Irishman” co-star Robert De Niro.

In April, the “Killers of the Flower Moon” star, 80, welcomed his seventh child, baby girl Virginia, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.