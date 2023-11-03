Alan Ruck grateful ‘nobody was killed’ in multicar crash at Hollywood pizzeria

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Alan Ruck is doing fine after crashing his Rivian truck into a Los Angeles pizzeria on Tuesday.

The “Succession” star was spotted Thursday leaving a convenience store in L.A. and graciously answered a few paparazzi questions about the incident.

“I’m OK,” Ruck said in the footage obtained by TMZ. “I’m fine and thank God nobody was killed.”

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment.

On Halloween, Ruck’s electric pickup truck smashed into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the L.A. Times a crash occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Four vehicles were involved in the collision and minor injuries were reported.

LAPD public information officer Matthew Cruz told the L.A. Times on Friday that “there was no crime involved in this incident and there was no arrest.”

Surveillance footage showed the Rivian traveling south on La Brea approaching Hollywood Boulevard when it rear-ended a vehicle. The impact pushed that vehicle into the intersection, where it crashed into another vehicle. The Rivian, meanwhile, continued in a southwest direction, clipping a separate car before slamming into the side of Raffallo’s Pizza. Photos show the cab of the truck breaking through the building’s exterior.

A 32-year-old man from one of the other vehicles was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, officials told KTLA-TV Channel 5. Ruck was not hurt and was later seen on video speaking with police at the scene, the local news station reported Thursday.

Law enforcement officials told KTLA no charges will be filed as a result of the multicar crash and impairment was not suspected.

While speaking to paparazzi Thursday, the 67-year-old Ruck acknowledged he had been limping and wore a brace on his left knee. He said, they were not related to the crash.

“This is because I’m getting old,” Ruck said.

He told the videographers he’s aware the recent crash is being compared to his famous Ferrari crash scene from his 1986 film, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Incidentally, another of Ruck’s injuries made its way into a 2021 episode of “Succession.” The actor tore his shoulder while shoveling snow and the cast that he wore during his recovery was written into a Season 3 episode set inside Kendall Roy’s 40th birthday party. Ruck’s Connor Roy claims he had a fall at his ranch and annoys his younger brother by refusing to take off his coat during the lavish celebration.