Large fight breaks out in Riverfront Park after about 10 teens demand valuables, including shoes, from trio of fellow teens who resisted

A large fight broke out Friday afternoon at Riverfront Park after three teens took on roughly 10 teens who reportedly surrounded them and demanded their valuables, including shoes.

Spokane police Lt. Rich Meyer said the trio was walking through the park at about 3:30 p.m. and the group of 10 teens followed them. He said the teens surrounded them and demanded their shoes, phones and wallets.

The three teens were getting ready to comply but decided against it and fought the large group instead, Meyer said. He said the victims believed they saw a stun gun, knife and possibly a handgun among the group, but they were not used or brandished in the fight.

The three got away – with their possessions still in hand – and contacted police by the Spokane Public Library. A passerby made the initial call to police, Meyer said.

No arrests were made, and police are investigating. The three victims did not sustain significant injuries.

Earlier this year, Spokane police announced the arrest of 14 young people after a string of attacks in and around the park.