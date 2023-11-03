Spokane Airport to renumber passenger gates

Effective Tuesday, all three concourses at the Spokane International Airport will have boarding gates renumbered to simplify the flying process for passengers.

The updated gate numbers will be reflected on passenger boarding passes and match the revised signage in the airport, according to a news release from airport officials.

Airline representatives will be present to assist passengers during the adjustment period.

This comes during the ongoing, $150 million expansion to the Concourse C terminal.

The airport broke ground in August on the project, which is the first significant terminal renovation and expansion at the airport in more than two decades, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

The project, called the Terminal Renovation and Expansion Program, or TREX, will add 144,000 square feet of space. It includes three new gates and six airline ticket counter locations in Terminal C.

On the east side of the concourse, ground boarding gates will be replaced with three passenger loading bridges with upgrades to existing gates.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

The airport is planning another expansion, called Central Hall, that would join the airport’s two terminal buildings and unify the security checkpoint to one location.