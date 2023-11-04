Girls state cross country: East Valley’s Logan Hofstee, headed to Gonzaga, ends prep career with another title

By Jeff Morrow The Spokesman-Review

PASCO — To watch Logan Hofstee run is a thing of beauty. The East Valley senior doesn’t so much sail along a cross country course as much as she attacks it.

Hofstee dominated the State 2A girls field for the second consecutive year Saturday, winning another individual title at the WIAA state cross country championships at Sun Willows Golf Course.

Hofstee’s time of 17 minutes and 20.80 seconds was well ahead of runner-up Sophie Koch of Bellingham, who crossed the finish line in 18:13.0

Hofstee, who is signing next week with Gonzaga University, said still felt the pressure before the race began.

“There is always pressure. But I was trying to enjoy the moment. This year, the team was able to come with me,” she said. “I was fighting my body a little bit, but I knew I had to keep going. I was trying to attack those hills.”

As soon as she crossed the finish line, she hurried outside of the athlete zone to go up the course and cheer on her East Valley teammates.

“You gotta go support the teammates,” Hofstee said. “We’re building a little bit of a program here. We were making friendship bracelets last night.”

East Valley placed seventh out of 16 teams.

Hofstee wasn’t the only Spokane runner who did well. West Valley’s Hadassah Duff placed fifth in 19:06.40.

Sehome earned another team victory with 40 points. It was the third consecutive team title for the Bellingham school. Anacortes was second at 87 points, while Ellensburg placed third at 131.

3A

Mead earned a third-place team trophy with 147 points. Senior Raegan Borg placed 10th overall for the Panthers with a time of 18:41.50.

Central Kitsap (74) and Bishop Blanchet (133) were 1-2, respectively.

Mercer Island freshman Sophia Rodriguez won the race in 17:21.90, while her sister, junior Victoria Rodriguez, was second in 17:36.50.

4A

Skyline senior Anna Callahan, who is signing with Duke University, won her second straight state title with a time of 17:47. Mt. Si won the team title with 53 points.

Lewis and Clark finished 13th out of 16 teams with 298 points.

1A

Lakeside earned a team title, scoring 128 points. Junior Sadie Meyring was the top place for Lakeside at 17th, clocking in at 20:10.20.

“Being a team together has been so much fun,” said sophomore Olivia Divine. “We were worried about Medical Lake. We were just trying to catch their runners.”

Sophomore Tea Simonson agreed. “Every person we pass counts,” she said.

Medical Lake’s Kaylee Dennler was 13th at 19:47.10.

Seattle Academy and King’s were both second with 138. Jane Rolloff of Hoquiam finished in 18 minutes and 28 seconds to win the race.

2B/1B

Garfield-Palouse earned a second-place team trophy, scoring 51 points. Ashleigh Hightree led Gar-Pal with a time of 19:49.70.

Other Spokane-area placers included Allie Robertson of Northwest Christian-Colbert placing seventh (20:13.20); Davenport’s Josie Wynecoop taking ninth (20:16.80); and St. George’s Regan Thomas taking 10th (20:30.20).

Pope John Paul 2 won the team title with 45 points.