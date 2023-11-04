The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
42°F
Current Conditions
Scattered clouds
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

2023 Election Center: See the latest headlines from the 2023 general election here

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: F1: Brazilian GP ESPN2

Noon: Cup Series Championship NBC

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Memphis at Portland Root

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Miami vs. Kansas City in Frankfurt, Germany NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore CBS

10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Cincinnati NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: Senior Tour: TimberTech Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Chicago NHL

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Luton Town USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina CBS Sports

2 p.m.: MLS playoffs: St. Louis at Kansas City AppleTV+

4:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: L.A. FC at Vancouver FS1 / AppleTV+

Soccer, women’s club

4 p.m.: NWSL playoffs: Gotham FC at Portland CBS Sports

6:30 p.m.: OL Reign at San Diego CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 94.5-FM

5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change