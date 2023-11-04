On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: F1: Brazilian GP ESPN2
Noon: Cup Series Championship NBC
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Memphis at Portland Root
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: Miami vs. Kansas City in Frankfurt, Germany NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore CBS
10 a.m.: L.A. Rams at Green Bay Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Cincinnati NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: Senior Tour: TimberTech Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Chicago NHL
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Nottingham Forest USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Luton Town USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina CBS Sports
2 p.m.: MLS playoffs: St. Louis at Kansas City AppleTV+
4:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs: L.A. FC at Vancouver FS1 / AppleTV+
Soccer, women’s club
4 p.m.: NWSL playoffs: Gotham FC at Portland CBS Sports
6:30 p.m.: OL Reign at San Diego CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 94.5-FM
5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Cincinnati 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change