The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
41°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

2023 Election Center: See the latest headlines from the 2023 general election here

Pedestrian seriously injured after driver strikes him downtown

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle Saturday on the edge of downtown Spokane.

Spokane police Lt. Rich Meyer said a woman was turning west on Riverside Avenue from Division Street at about 6:50 a.m. while a man was crossing in or near a Riverside crosswalk when the crash happened.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Saturday morning, Meyer said.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate.

Meyer said the driver cooperated, and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor. He said the crash did not appear to be criminal in nature.