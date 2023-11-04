Pedestrian seriously injured after driver strikes him downtown

A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle Saturday on the edge of downtown Spokane.

Spokane police Lt. Rich Meyer said a woman was turning west on Riverside Avenue from Division Street at about 6:50 a.m. while a man was crossing in or near a Riverside crosswalk when the crash happened.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition Saturday morning, Meyer said.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate.

Meyer said the driver cooperated, and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor. He said the crash did not appear to be criminal in nature.