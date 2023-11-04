Post Falls woman dies after tree falls on her while driving in Cd’A

A 68-year-old Post Falls woman died after a tree fell on the car she was driving Saturday in Coeur d’Alene.

The woman was driving a Honda CR-V at about 9:55 a.m. east on Seltice Way when a tree in the median fell over the eastbound lanes and hit the Honda, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The woman died at the scene, troopers said. There were no other people in the car.

Traffic on eastbound Seltice Way was blocked for about two hours. It was unclear why the tree fell over.