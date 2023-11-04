Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep volleyball reaches 4A district final; Mead, Mt. Spokane to meet in 3A championship

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Volleyball District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Chiawana 0: Maddie Finnegan had 13 kills and the second-seeded Bullpups (17-1) swept the visiting third-seeded Riverhawks (17-7) 25-21, 25-11, 25-22 in a semifinal.

Lilli Etter had 17 kills for G-Prep, which visits top-seeded Kamiakin in the championship game Thursday with the winner advancing to state.

Lewis and Clark 3, Hanford 0: Ellie Deandre had 13 kills and the sixth-seeded Tigers (7-10) beat the seventh-seeded Falcons (6-15) in a loser-out match.

Kamiakin 3, Central Valley 0: Tatyana Jennings had 11 kills, but the visiting fourth-seeded Bears (7-10) fell to the top-seeded Braves (22-0) 25-16, 25-15, 25-18 in semifinal in Kennewick.

CV faces Lewis and Clark in an elimination match Tuesday.

District 8 3A

Mead 3, Ridgeline 0: Ava Durgan had 16 kills with six blocks and the top-seeded Panthers (15-1) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Falcons (9-6) 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 in a semifinal.

Mead faces Mt. Spokane in the district title match Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 3, Ferris 1: Berkeley Neilson had 18 kills with two aces and the third-seeded Wildcats (11-4) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Saxons (7-9) 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 in a semifinal. Kennedy Smith had nine kills for Ferris.

Walla Walla 3, University 1: The visiting eighth-seeded Titans (7-11) were eliminated by the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (11-9) 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21.

District 8 2A

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 0: Jorja McGuire had 16 kills and the third-seeded Greyhounds (12-6) swept the top-seeded Highlanders (15-2) in the district championship match at Rogers High School. Both teams advance to the state tournament.

Pullman (12-6) eliminated second-seeded West Valley (11-6) 3-1 in an earlier semifinal.

Abbey Flerchinger had 12 kills and the Highlanders (15-1) beat fourth-seeded Clarkston (8-11) 25-16, 16-25, 25-16, 25-12 in semifinal.

District 6/7 1A crossover

Lakeside 3, Cashmere 2: Avery Haff had 18 kills the Eagles (14-4) beat the visiting Bulldogs (8-2-2) 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12. Lakeside advances to the state tournament.

District 7 1B Odessa 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 2: Hayden Schuh had 27 kills, Melloney Deife added 46 assists and the Tigers (10-9) beat the visiting Wildcats (6-9) 28-26, 20-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-9 in a loser-out match. Kaidyn Maioho had 20 kills with nine digs for Wilbur-Creston-Keller.

Springdale 3, Inchelium 0: The Chargers (15-6) beat the visiting Hornets (11-7) in a loser-out game.

Odessa 3, Springdale 2: Hayden Schuh had 23 kills and the Tigers (11-9) beat the visiting Chargers (10-5) 23-25, 25-20, 25-21,13-25, 18-16 in the third-place game. Macey Gines had 26 kills with 22 digs, four aces and three blocks for Springdale.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Northport 0: Natalie Evers had 17 kills with three aces and five blocks and the top-seeded Warriors (12-2) beat the visiting Mustangs (15-2) in the championship match.

District 6/7 2B Crossover Colfax 3, Touchet 0: Ava Swan had 11 kills and the Bulldogs (17-3) eliminated the visiting Redhawks (0-9). Details were unavailable.

Manson 3, Chewelah 0: The top-seeded Trojans (17-0) beat the visiting Cougars (13-7). Details were unavailable.

Manson will advance to the state tournament.

Northwest Christian 3, Okanogan 0: The visiting fourth-seeded Crusaders (14-5) beat the Bulldogs (9-3). Details were unavailable.

Liberty 3, Brewster 1: The Lancers (11-6) beat the visiting Bears (10-8). Details were unavailable.

Liberty advances to the state tournament.

Lind-Ritzville Sprague 3, Lake Roosevelt 0: The second-seeded Broncos (17-2) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Raiders (6-5). Details were unavailable.

Girls soccer District 8 3ASouthridge 2, Ferris 1: The second-seeded Suns (15-7) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Saxons (8-10) in the district third-place game.

District 6/7 1A crossover

Lakeside 10, Cascade 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored five goals and the Eagles (14-4) beat the visiting Kodiaks (10-8) to advance to the state tournament.

Cashmere 3, Deer Park 2: The Bulldogs (9-1-2) eliminated the visiting Stags (10-8).

Football District 6/7 1A Crossover Medical Lake 22, Cascade 6: The visiting Cardinals (1-9) beat the Kodiaks (0-10). Details were unavailable.

District 6/7 2B Crossover

Colfax 52, Tonasket 0: The Bulldogs (3-8) beat the visiting Tigers (1-9). Details were unavailable.

Asotin 21, Manson 13: The Panthers (8-2) beat the visiting Trojans (6-3). Details were unavailable.

Cashmere 49, Newport 7: The Bulldogs (9-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (4-4). Details were unavailable.

District 6/7 1B Crossover Liberty Bell 98, Republic 18: The Mountain Lions (7-0) beat the visiting Tigers (7-3). Details were unavailable.

ID 3A

Sugar-Salem 48, Timberlake 21: The Diggers (9-0) beat the visiting Tigers (6-5) in a quarterfinal on Saturday. Details were unavailable.

ID 1AD2

Hagerman 54, Mullan 12: The Pirates (9-2) beat the visiting Tigers (8-2) in a quarterfinal on Saturday. Details were unavailable.